MANCHESTER, New Hampshire—CBRE announced the sale of a mixed-use portfolio in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire, that includes the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown, the Center of New Hampshire Parking Garage, and Expo Center. The portfolio encompasses a 248-room full-service hotel, a 1,000-stall parking garage, and the 50,000-sf exhibition and event space.

The CBRE team of Dave McElroy and Tyler Black represented the seller in the negotiations.

The seller was JPA Management, who built the project known as The Center of New Hampshire and carefully managed the assets since its opening in 1984. The buyer, AAM15, is a strong and experienced owner and operator of similar assets. AAM15 plans a refresh of the hotel, scheduled to be completed in time for the 2028 political campaign season.

The interconnected properties hold a strategic position within the city as downtown Manchester’s only full-service hotel and largest parking garage. The assets provide lodging, parking, and event space adjacent to SNHU Arena, positioning the portfolio as a key component of downtown Manchester’s hospitality and commercial district.

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Statement From Leadership

“This transaction reflects continued investor interest in well-located full-service hospitality assets in strong regional markets,” said McElroy. “The property’s location adjacent to SNHU Arena and in the core of the center of downtown Manchester generated significant buyer interest. We were honored to represent JPA Management in the sale and excited for AAM15 as they take forward this dominant property into the future.”