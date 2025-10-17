SAN DIEGO, California—Carté Hotel San Diego Downtown, a Curio Collection by Hilton and Independent Collection Hotels & Resorts property, debuted a rebranding that celebrates San Diego’s culture, a complete renovation of its lobby, lounge, and reception areas, and the introduction of Canvas Café + Lounge, a locally inspired restaurant and lounge concept operated by RMD Group.

“It is a monumental time as we welcome in the latest and greatest at Carté Hotel with the debut of Canvas Café + Lounge and the reimagining of our public spaces,” said Babett Hirzel, general manager of Carté Hotel San Diego Downtown. “This transformation is more than just a redesign, it’s a reinvention of how we welcome and engage with our guests. From the vibrant new restaurant to the inviting lobby, every element has been thoughtfully curated to reflect the spirit of San Diego and create memorable experiences for travelers and locals alike.”

The lobby level transformation designed by architecture, design, and planning firm Gensler updates the arrival experience as a space for connection and community for locals and visitors alike in Little Italy. The new reception area flows into the new lounge, where relaxed seating invites guests to have post-work drinks or casual meetings. This project includes a new bar with handcrafted tilework, ambient backlighting, and a curated selection of artisanal spirits, local brews, and a wine list. A dining room beyond the bar serves breakfast and lunch, with full-service seating during dinner and lounge hours.

“Partnering with Carté Hotel marks an exciting evolution for RMD Group as we continue to expand our footprint in San Diego’s most vibrant neighborhood,” said Dave Renzella, managing partner of RMD Group. “This collaboration embodies what we love most about our city—its sense of community, creativity, and culinary spirit. We’re thrilled to create a space where locals and travelers alike can connect over great food, inspired cocktails, and genuine hospitality.”

Hotel Offerings

Canvas offers a menu with seasonal, wellness-forward ingredients, from breakfasts and light midday bites to shareable plates in the evening. Guests can start their morning with dishes like Sun Dried Tomato Labneh Turkish Eggs, have smoothies with spirulina, turmeric, and cacao, or enjoy the Hamachi Crudo and a handcrafted cocktail at Canvas. The beverage menu, curated by RMD Group’s Mixologist Nick Hirsch, includes drinks like the Heaven on Earth and the spirit-free Flightless, made with Seedlip Grove, rhubarb, and pink grapefruit soda. The cocktail menu draws inspiration from several San Diego landmarks and cultural references. An in-room dining menu is available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well.

Alongside the first-floor transformation, the hotel’s rooftop will be completely reimagined as a space for unforgettable events. Operated by RMD Group, the space will primarily serve as a venue for weddings, meetings, and private celebrations, while also welcoming hotel guests and the public for curated programming on select days and hours.

The completion of the renovation follows a rebranding for Carté Hotel San Diego Downtown led by creative agency Love & War. Debuting a refreshed identity that celebrates the spirit of “Made in San Diego” and the hotel’s location in Little Italy, the new positioning embraces the local culture through curated partnerships and updated design.