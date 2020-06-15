TEMPE, Ariz.—The Southwest’s first Canopy by Hilton will open its doors on June 16 in the heart of downtown Tempe, ushering in a contemporary, full-service hotel offering guests a local experience with a boutique feel. Owned and developed by Driftwood Capital, the new Canopy by Hilton Tempe Downtown will have 198 rooms and approximately 5,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space.

“Bringing our vision to life has been a collaborative effort between our local design firm, local featured artists, and team of longtime hospitality professionals who have created a destination that truly embraces the fabric of the neighborhood,” said Alan Klein, chief enthusiast and general manager at Canopy by Hilton Tempe Downtown. “We hope to become a vibrant gathering space that embodies the innovation present in the exciting evolution of downtown Tempe. As part of the Hilton brand portfolio, we’ll be implementing Hilton CleanStay procedures, a new industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection, created in partnership with Lysol, so our guests can feel reassured that an even cleaner and safer stay is waiting for them when we open our doors.”

Food and Beverage at Canopy by Hilton Tempe Downtown

With the hotel’s debut comes two dining venues helmed by Valley Chef Ken Arneson. Alter Ego, the hotel’s signature restaurant located on the ground floor, will serve fusion cuisine made with fresh locally and regionally sourced ingredients and a craft cocktail program that aims to set the bar for cocktail culture within downtown Tempe. Alter Ego’s interiors have floor-to-ceiling glass windows, greenery, custom wooden shelving, marble countertops, and curated pieces from local artists.

Alibi, the East Valley’s only full-service rooftop pool and bar set on the hotel’s 14th floor, will offer a tapas-style menu and curated local craft cocktails. Alibi has lounge seating, cabanas, a fire pit, and a custom wrap-around bar with retractable climate-controlled glass walls for year-round entertaining. The terrace bar will offer weekly programming, events, and live music.

During the hotel’s initial opening phase, Alter Ego will have a limited, scaled-back menu for all meal periods and will implement distanced seating and Hilton’s CleanStay procedures. Likewise, Alibi will refrain from programming, service, and activities until later this summer, but the pool and cabanas will be open for hotel guests with limited food and beverage service from Alter Ego.

Canopy by Hilton Tempe Downtown’s Southwest-Inspired Design

Canopy by Hilton Tempe Downtown has a modern aesthetic inspired by the spirit of the Southwest, highlighting the neighborhood’s cultural roots mixed with the emerging city scene. Designed by Scottsdale-based Allen + Philp, furnishings throughout the hotel give a nod to Arizona’s history in mid-century forms while connecting to the local environment through desert-inspired pops of color and texture in the fabrics and materials used. A variety of wood and metal tones are incorporated throughout the space to stay true to the nature of the Canopy brand.

For the hotel’s guestrooms, the design team collaborated with local artist Emily Brakefield to combine natural materials with an integrated art piece depicting native flora and regional landscape details on the headboards to create a statement piece that anchors the room.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hilton on the launch of one of Driftwood’s first lifestyle hotels,” said Carlos Rodriguez, Jr., president and COO of Driftwood Capital. “The Tempe market has been on our radar for some time and we are proud to fill an underserved hospitality and restaurant niche in such a booming, progressive city.”

The hotel also has a curated collection of art by local Arizona artists, including Cairn rock formations designed by artist John Randall Nelson. Artists Keanen Kasten and Issac Caruso were also commissioned to create custom murals.

