Industry NewsCanary Technologies Releases Data Highlighting Housekeeper Appreciation
Industry NewsTrends & Research

Canary Technologies Releases Data Highlighting Housekeeper Appreciation

By LODGING Staff
hotel housekeeping stock

SAN FRANCISCO, California—Canary Technologies announced more than 3X year-over-year growth in digital tips to hotel staff, with nearly 70 percent of gratuities going to housekeepers.

For housekeepers, this surge in digital tipping means higher earnings, improved job satisfaction, and a boost in morale.

“Housekeepers are the heartbeat of hotel operations, and their work often happens behind the scenes,” said SJ Sawhney, president and co-founder at Canary Technologies. “At a time when cash tips have been declining, digital tipping is a powerful way to express appreciation. It’s clear just how much guests value housekeepers—and how easy it can be to say thank you when hotels make tipping seamless.”

Industry research by Canary shows that 70 percent of guests want to tip hotel staff but often don’t, since many no longer carry cash. At the same time, staff are far more likely to stay in their jobs when tips increase. Canary’s Digital Tipping helps bridge this gap—and looking back over the past year, the impact is undeniable:

Digital Tipping By the Numbers
  • Nearly 70 percent of all digital tips went to housekeeping staff
  • 62 percent of guests left personalized thank-you messages alongside tips
  • The highest single digital tip to a housekeeper was $600

In addition to signaling appreciation for housekeepers, Canary’s Digital Tipping has been shown to improve guest service scores by 7 to 10 percent, reduce staff turnover by up to 75 percent, and improve employee engagement.

“The team loves reading the messages from guests. It’s a little boost of retention.
You might have had a bad day and feel like, ‘I’m not coming back tomorrow,’ but
then you see a $20 tip and a note saying, ‘Thank you for all you do.’ That can be
the thing that makes you stay,” said Tom Anderson, general manager at Hotel 1620,
Linchris Hotels.

