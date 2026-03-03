Canary Technologies Launches Hospitality AI Agent Studio 

SAN FRANCISCO, California—Canary Technologies announced the launch of Hospitality AI Agent Studio, a hospitality-specific AI agent builder. The studio gives hoteliers tools to configure, build, and deploy agents specific to the needs of their operations.

Hospitality AI Agent Studio is built on Canary’s AI platform, currently utilized by thousands of hotels across the globe. Hoteliers can configure pre-built agent templates—including Front Desk, Concierge, Central Reservations, and more—or custom-build agents to deploy across their operations.

“AI is fundamentally reshaping how hotels operate and serve guests,” said SJ Sawhney, co-founder and president at Canary Technologies. “In addition to delivering AI-powered tools, we are giving hoteliers the ability to design and deploy their own intelligent agents across their operations. We’re excited to help usher in this new era for agentic AI in hospitality.”

In addition to Canary’s existing hospitality-specific agents, AI Agent Studio lets teams configure custom workflows aligned with brand standards, operational procedures, and existing systems. Hoteliers can build workflows for tasks ranging from operations and reservations to sales and marketing, all from one central platform.

Hospitality AI Agent Studio can be leveraged for on-property or above-property use cases to serve guests, staff, owners, internal stakeholders, and partners. The studio allows technical teams to craft their own experiences with full control.