Canary Technologies Debuts F&B Mobile Ordering

SAN FRANCISCO, California—Canary Technologies debuted F&B Mobile Ordering, a solution designed to modernize hotel food and beverage operations and capture more revenue.

With F&B Mobile Ordering, hotels drive more food and beverage sales by enabling guests to order directly from their own devices. Hotels can update menus, hours, and item availability in real time, and customize add-ons to increase average order value. Properties using F&B Mobile Ordering see 30 percent more food and beverage revenue through larger check sizes and higher order volume.

F&B Mobile Ordering is a part of Canary’s all-in-one Guest Engagement Platform, which consolidates guest touchpoints in one place. Guests access digital menus by scanning a QR code, clicking a link, or via Digital Compendium. When guests text about dining, Canary AI automatically shares mobile ordering options and digital menus.

“We see hotels losing F&B revenue to food delivery apps because of inefficient paper and pen-based order management, ” said SJ Sawhney, co-founder and president of Canary Technologies. “F&B Mobile Ordering gives guests a convenient, fast way to order while helping teams handle higher volume with less effort.”

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The solution has been in beta for the last six months, driving more F&B revenue for partners while streamlining ordering for their guests. It integrates directly with major hotel Property Management Systems and Point of Sale systems, creating a seamless experience from menu browsing through order fulfillment.