SAN FRANCISCO, California—Canary Technologies announced the launch of its AI-powered Sales & Catering Payments Hub, making it faster for hotels to manage and close sales and event contracts.

With this platform, Canary automates and streamlines hotel sales, events, and finance team workflows for greater efficiency and cost savings. Hotel teams close deals faster and easily collect payments. Through a personalized digital dashboard, clients pay with card or ACH, leading to savings on processing fees. Sales teams gain more time to drive business for their properties, while finance teams reconcile payments quickly and at lower cost.

“Sales processes in hotels have long been bogged down by mundane manual data entry and administrative work, leaving less time for closing business,” said SJ Sawhney, co-founder and president of Canary Technologies. “With Canary’s Sales & Catering Payments Hub, hotels leverage Canary AI to close deals faster, elevate client engagement, and keep revenue flowing.”

Canary’s AI-powered Sales & Catering Payments Hub is available immediately and integrates with the company’s Guest Journey Platform.