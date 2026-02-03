Canary Technologies Announces Acquisition of OpenKey

SAN FRANCISCO, California—Canary Technologies announced the asset acquisition of OpenKey. This investment builds upon Canary’s existing Mobile Key platform.

With OpenKey’s access options and door lock partnerships, Canary expanded its coverage for mobile keys to additional door lock models and manufacturers. This acquisition will allow more global hoteliers to access Canary’s AI-powered Guest Management System, which includes Mobile Check-In, AI Guest Messaging, Digital Tipping, and Dynamic Upsells.

“This acquisition expands our Mobile Key offerings to be the most comprehensive on the market,” said Harman Singh Narula, co-founder and chief executive officer of Canary Technologies. “We’re investing in this technology to help hoteliers meet guest’s rising expectations for mobile-first guest room access. Together, we’re accelerating the transition to frictionless arrivals and a delightful hotel stay with our extensive solution set.”

Founded in 2014, OpenKey helped pioneer mobile key access for hotels, resorts, and casinos worldwide.

“We’re excited to combine our Mobile Key coverage to Canary’s market-leading Digital Guest Journey platform,” said Stephen Bodnar, chief executive officer of OpenKey. “This allows our customers to benefit from Canary’s end-to-end suite of solutions and modernize the entire guest journey.”