Canary Announces Rollout of AI Voice Technology at Wyndham Properties

SAN FRANCISCO, California—Canary Technologies announced a global rollout of AI Voice technology with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Thousands of Wyndham franchisees around the world will now utilize Canary’s AI Voice technology.

Wyndham franchisees already leverage multiple Canary solutions with Wyndham’s larger guest engagement platform to modernize check-in, communicate with guests over text, and offer personalized upsells. Canary’s AI Voice adds calls to this group of solutions, creating a unified AI experience across all guest touchpoints and channels. With AI Voice, guests can get instant, personalized responses 24/7. The rollout follows a successful pilot by Wyndham at more than 700 hotels earlier this year.

“AI Voice ushers in a new era of hospitality innovation, where intelligent, hotel-specific AI transforms every guest interaction,” said Harman Singh Narula, co-founder and chief executive officer of Canary Technologies. “We’re proud to expand our partnership with Wyndham to continue redefining the guest experience. Industry data shows that hotels miss up to 30 percent of inbound calls, a third of which are to make a booking. With Canary’s AI Voice, hotels can now ensure 100 percent of calls are answered, making it smarter, faster, and more rewarding for hotels and travelers alike.”

AI Voice is part of Canary’s Omnichannel AI platform, which streamlines guest communications across calls, text, and webchats. AI Voice answers every call, eliminating missed opportunities and long hold times. Instead, guests get instant support and personalized responses to guest questions.

“Canary is a vital partner for Wyndham, and this expanded collaboration is another example of how, with their help, we continue putting owners first,” said Scott Strickland, chief commercial officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Our franchisees want technology that’s easy to adopt, proven to work, and that gives them a real competitive edge. By leaning into AI early and at scale—including solutions like Canary’s AI Voice—we’re helping hotels capture more revenue, deliver faster service, and meet guests where they are.”