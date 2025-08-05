Cambridge Common House to Open in Late 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts—Lark announced that their lifestyle brand will debut Cambridge Common House, a lodging house outside Harvard Square, which is slated to open in late 2025. Cambridge Common House will have 16 rooms, all designed by Elder & Ash, as well as a lower-level lounge space for guests to enjoy breakfast, refreshments, and coffee throughout the day.

“We have long flirted with the possibility of opening a concept in Greater Boston, and I’m thrilled that it’s finally coming to fruition,” said Rob Blood, founder and chairman of Lark. “This space has an inherent charm and historic roots in Harvard Square, starting as a private residence designed by Cambridge’s William Saunders, and eventually serving as student housing for undergrads. It’s an honor to guide it into its next iteration.”

Lark’s most recent openings were The Bow Hotel, a reimagined hotel situated within a warehouse in Portsmouth, and AWOL Stowe, the third location of its AWOL brand in the heart of Stowe, Vermont, with an outdoor Nordic spa deck and free-standing A-frame cabins. Most recently, the brand’s growth accelerated in late 2024 upon forming a joint venture with contextual brand and operator, Life House.