Cambria Hotels Expands With Four New Openings

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Cambria Hotels announced the opening of four new properties in Templeton, California; Tampa, Florida; Plymouth, Massachusetts; and Portland, Oregon.

“We’re proud that Cambria Hotels continues to grow in both high-demand and emerging markets,” said Indy Adenaw, senior vice president, upscale segment, Choice Hotels International. “Each new property presents the brand’s signature contemporary design, thoughtful amenities and localized touches that appeal to a variety of guest preferences. Whether it’s a city-center escape, an eco-conscious stay or a relaxing retreat, every Cambria hotel enhances the portfolio, helping drive greater guest affinity.”

Today, the Cambria Hotels brand has nearly 60 hotels in the pipeline throughout the United States. This includes anticipated openings in Times Square, New York, and Fort Worth, Texas. Cambria is also expected to open its first Canadian property, in Thunder Bay, Ontario, next year.

“As a brand that resonates strongly with guests, Cambria continues to be a standout opportunity for developers in the upscale space,” said Mark Shalala, senior vice president, development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels International. “Our commitment to the brand’s success is reflected in the deep bench of resources we provide owners to help them succeed in a dynamic new construction environment. Whether developing hotels ourselves or investing directly alongside franchisees, we are focused on building a diverse, high-performing portfolio in key markets designed for long-term growth and profitability.”

Cambria Hotel Templeton

Situated near Paso Robles, this 132-room hotel invites guests to explore the region’s rancho heritage and wine culture. Powered by solar energy, it caters to environmentally conscious travelers while offering an experience rooted in local character.

Through an exclusive partnership with Margarita Ranch, the property serves as a gateway to curated experiences, including ziplining, horseback riding, and wine tastings. Guests can also enjoy fresh, locally sourced cuisine at the Ironhorse Restaurant and Bar. The property marks Cambria’s fourth hotel in California.

Cambria Hotel Tampa

This 104-room hotel offers the Snooze & Cruise Package, which includes breakfast for two and complimentary parking for the duration of their trip. With easy access to attractions like Busch Gardens, the Florida Aquarium, and the Tampa Riverwalk, the hotel invites guests to explore Tampa. The property marks Cambria’s fifth hotel in Florida.

Cambria Hotel Plymouth

This 107-room property is designed to reflect the character of coastal Massachusetts. Located near landmarks like Plymouth Rock and Cape Cod National Seashore, the hotel is situated along the scenic shoreline and historic sites. With flexible meeting space for up to 120 attendees, it’s suited for both business gatherings and celebratory events. The property, which marks Cambria’s third hotel in Massachusetts and the greater Boston area, also offers pet-friendly accommodations—including an on-site kennel.

Cambria Hotel Portland

Cambria’s first Oregon property includes 178 rooms and nearly 1,400 square feet of meeting space in Portland’s Pearl District. The property offers access to the Pearl District’s boutique shops, bars, restaurants, and art galleries. The hotel’s restaurant, Recess, pays homage to its location across from the North Park Blocks and playground.