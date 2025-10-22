Cambria Hotel Portland – Pearl District Opens

PORTLAND, Oregon—The Cambria Hotel Portland – Pearl District opened, becoming the only hotel located directly on the Park Blocks. The new 178-room hotel provides proximity to Portland’s attractions, including the Saturday Market, and offers convenient access to the Oregon Convention Center.

“We are opening our doors at a pivotal moment for Portland, as the city experiences a true renaissance with renewed energy and enthusiasm for what makes this place special,” said Klint Kolbu, general manager, Cambria Hotel Portland – Pearl District. “There’s a palpable excitement in the air as visitors rediscover Portland’s creative spirit, incredible food scene, and unique character. As the city’s only new hotel opening this year, we’re thrilled to be part of this positive momentum, offering guests of our hotel a front-row seat to experience this remarkable destination.”

Amenities

Each guestroom includes spa-inspired bathrooms, and the hotel offers pet-friendly accommodations. Cambria Hotel Portland – Pearl District provides a range of amenities, including a fitness studio, 1,350 square feet of flexible meeting spaces, and a marketplace with local snacks and travel essentials. The property is located steps from the Pearl District’s galleries, boutique shopping, and farm-to-table restaurants, among other local attractions.

Recess, an on-site restaurant and bar, highlights Pacific Northwest dining and the Pearl District’s heritage. Led by chef Michael Iles, Recess offers dishes that celebrate seasonal ingredients sourced from local purveyors.