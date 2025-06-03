Caesars Virginia: A New Casino Hotel in Old Dominion 

As Barron Fuller, regional president for Caesars Entertainment, commented regarding last December’s debut of Caesars Virginia in Danville, Virginia, “We have worked diligently on creating a world-class resort that will offer all the luxurious and modern amenities expected from Caesars that will also serve as an economic driver for Danville and the surrounding region through employment and tourism.” Caesars Virginia is indeed a boon to the area’s economy and labor market, drawing major convention groups, casino gamers, and leisure guests to its top-tier gaming, dining, and entertainment offerings.

In addition to a 320-room hotel tower, the property houses 50,000 square feet of flexible meeting and convention space that will also serve as a 2,500-seat live entertainment venue. The hotel’s 90,000 square feet of gaming space includes nearly 1,500 of the newest, most exciting slots, 79 live-action table games, 48 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room, and the state-of-the-art Caesars Sportsbook. Property highlights also include a full-service spa, pool, and a slew of dining options such as Ramsay’s Kitchen by multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay, Dan Dan Noodle Bar, Three Stacks, and the 500 Block Food Hall by local developer Rick Barker and local restaurateur Steve Parry.

At First Glance

OPENED: December 2024

ROOMS: 320

OWNERS: Caesars Entertainment and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

OPERATOR: Caesars Entertainment