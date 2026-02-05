Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe Launches Second Phase of Renovation

STATELINE, Nevada—Following the resort’s rebrand and summer 2025 debut, Caesars Entertainment announced the launch of Phase Two of the $200 million renovation of Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino, formerly Harveys Lake Tahoe; the project introduces enhancements to the resort’s pool experience, meetings and conventions space and a new bar and lounge inspired by a local legend in partnership with Clique Hospitality. Phase Two is slated for completion in summer 2026.

Tessie’s Cocktails & Chords

Tessie’s Cocktails & Chords, a new bar and lounge located in the heart of the casino floor, will offer a cocktail program, an extensive beer and wine list, and live music. Tessie’s, opening this summer, is Clique Hospitality’s second venture with Caesars Entertainment, after the opening of Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar at Caesars Palace Las Vegas in late 2024. Tessie’s will join a lineup of five new bar experiences that will all be available at Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe with the completion of Phase Two, including Alto Bar, Bar Centro, Celeste’s, and a new home for Dueling Pianos.

“We conceptualized Tessie’s to capture the heartbeat of Tahoe, great music, strong cocktails, and rock and roll energy from the moment you walk in,” said Andy Masi, founder, Clique Hospitality. “It’s a place for anyone ready to trade an ordinary night for something legendary.”

High Dive Pool and Lounge will include a heated pool, bubbling hot tubs, and an indoor/outdoor bar and lounge. The redesigned pool area will offer cabana rentals, plush loungers, and seasonal beverage service.

Advertisement

Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe will debut 25,000 square feet of flexible indoor event space designed to serve groups both small and large.

The resort will also include an all-new fitness center, which will be relocated to the same floor as the High Dive Pool and Lounge, and meetings & conventions space. It will offer cardio and functional training along with studio space for yoga and other group exercise.

“We’re thrilled to continue the transformation of Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe with Phase Two of construction,” said Karie Hall, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s and Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe. “From the reimagined High Dive Pool to our expanded meetings space and the addition of Tessie’s, this next chapter brings even more ways for guests to relax, connect and celebrate in style.”