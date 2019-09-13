Cachet Boutique Hotel NYC Joins INTRIGUE Hotels by Interstate

New York – Lifestyle hotel Cachet Boutique Hotel NYC has joined the INTRIGUE Hotels by Interstate portfolio of properties with a new hotel management agreement.

INTRIGUE is the dedicated lifestyle division of Interstate Hotels & Resorts, a third-party hotel management company with more than three dozen independent, lifestyle, or soft-branded hotels under management. The company is focused on delivering innovative culture, style and technology for hotels in the independent or soft-brand category.

“The addition of Cachet into the INTRIGUE family of properties furthers our strategy of delivering a best-in-class experience in the independent, lifestyle lodging sector,” said Brian Sparacino, managing director of INTRIGUE. “Cachet embodies the style, service, and sophistication emblematic of the INTRIGUE portfolio.”

Cachet Boutique Hotel NYC opened its doors in July 2017 and is located at 510 West 42nd Street. Cachet Boutique Hotel NYC features 105 rooms and villas, the Playboy Club NYC, and local restaurant Treadwell, as well as three outdoor gardens for guests. Additional amenities include on-demand spa services, personalized meditation sessions, and in-room alternative wellness treatments.

The hotel is developed in partnership with Merchants Hospitality Group and designed by Cachet Hotels & Resort’s design team, in collaboration with New York City fashion designer Jay Godfrey.

