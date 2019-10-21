C. Baldwin Curio Collection by Hilton Opens in Houston

Houston – C. Baldwin, Curio Collection by Hilton has opened, located at the western gateway of downtown and serving as the new social anchor for the landmark Allen Center. The 35-room hotel is the neighborhood’s first mixed-use development, and honors a Houston historical figure, Charlotte Baldwin Allen.

“C. Baldwin represents the best of what downtown Houston has become while recognizing the women intertwined in its history,” said Maggie Rosa, general manager, C. Baldwin. “A concerted effort was made not only to involve female decision-makers in the hotel’s development, but to also create spaces that would appeal to the female traveler.”

Resting above the main entrance of the hotel, a 111-foot living, native plant wall displays an “X” to remind visitors of when Baldwin was unable to sign her own name to legal documents when conducting business matters.

Advertisement

The property boasts stylish accommodations and common areas, updated meeting and event spaces, signature restaurant Rosalie Italian Soul, and experiential boutique Sloan/Hall.

“With Hilton recently named the #1 Best Workplace for Women in the United States, this is an especially fitting time for us to welcome C. Baldwin to the Curio Collection by Hilton portfolio,” said Jenna Hackett, VP, global head, Curio and Tapestry Collections by Hilton. “By its name alone, this property sparks curiosity, and its location offers an amazing starting point from which to explore this incredibly dynamic and diverse city that is increasingly on the forefront of places to discover.”

Like its namesake, C. Baldwin is a monument to strong female visionaries. The design was created by Lauren Rottet of Houston-based Rottet Studio and Kate Rohrer of Philadelphia’s ROHE Creative.

C. Baldwin guestrooms and suites are outfitted with modern décor and natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows. Premium rooms and suites on floors 15 to 20 provide sweeping views of the city and the surrounding Allen Center. The interior décor of C. Baldwin carries its overarching theme to its walls, adorned with original portraits of Houston women. Select corner rooms are outfitted with Peloton cycles, providing active guests with a wellness option in their own room.

The hotel’s 14,000 square feet of flexible function space can host events spanning from society galas and weddings to a range of corporate needs. Each venue is named after a female leader or innovator, including Barbara Jordan, the first African American woman elected to the Texas senate; Adina De Zavala, the renowned Texas writer and preservationist; and legendary Port Arthur, Texas, rock and soul legend Janis Joplin. The largest of 11 spaces, the 5,580-square-foot B. Jordan ballroom can accommodate up to 650 guests.

“We can’t think of a better location for C. Baldwin than in one of the fastest-growing cities in the world, both as an international hub for business but also as a prime tourist destination,” said Travis Overall, executive vice president, Brookfield Properties. “The diverse population, the tremendous presence of the energy sector, and the short distance to innovative medical care at the largest medical center in the world make C. Baldwin’s location at Allen Center a perfect fit for tourists and Houstonians alike.”