BWH Hotels Shares Development Updates at Annual Convention

PHOENIX, Arizona—BWH Hotels hosted its annual convention this week in Seattle. Under the banner of “Welcome Begins Here,” more than 3,000 attendees, including BWH Hotels hoteliers, operators, and partners, joined together as the company highlighted its recent growth and looked to the future.

“This week, we made a bold declaration: we will be the most welcoming hospitality brand in the world,” said Larry Cuculic, president and chief executive officer of BWH Hotels. “‘Welcome Begins Here’ is more than our convention theme; it is the new foundation for our global transformation. Across every hotel, our shared commitment is to deliver memorable, locally inspired experiences that make every guest feel at home.”

Driven by a global strategy to enhance value at every touchpoint, BWH Hotels generated $8.5 billion in revenue over the past year. Best Western To Go app bookings increased 25 percent year-over-year, and a RevPAR Index of 108 outpaced industry benchmarks. The Best Western Rewards loyalty program continued its growth; the service now serves 64 million members.

Key Event Announcements