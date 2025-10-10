Conferences and EventsBest WesternBWH Hotels Shares Development Updates at Annual Convention
Conferences and EventsBest Western

BWH Hotels Shares Development Updates at Annual Convention

By LODGING Staff
BWH Hotels Larry Cuculic
Photo Credit: BWH Hotels

PHOENIX, Arizona—BWH Hotels hosted its annual convention this week in Seattle. Under the banner of “Welcome Begins Here,” more than 3,000 attendees, including BWH Hotels hoteliers, operators, and partners, joined together as the company highlighted its recent growth and looked to the future.

“This week, we made a bold declaration: we will be the most welcoming hospitality brand in the world,” said Larry Cuculic, president and chief executive officer of BWH Hotels. “‘Welcome Begins Here’ is more than our convention theme; it is the new foundation for our global transformation. Across every hotel, our shared commitment is to deliver memorable, locally inspired experiences that make every guest feel at home.”

Driven by a global strategy to enhance value at every touchpoint, BWH Hotels generated $8.5 billion in revenue over the past year. Best Western To Go app bookings increased 25 percent year-over-year, and a RevPAR Index of 108 outpaced industry benchmarks. The Best Western Rewards loyalty program continued its growth; the service now serves 64 million members.  

Key Event Announcements
  • Enhancing the Customer Journey: Attendees received an exclusive first look at the new BestWestern.com website and mobile app experience, set to launch in 2026. Powered by AI, the platform will deliver personalized recommendations, optimized content for emerging search engines, and localized experiences tailored to travelers around the world.
  • Tech-enabled Efficiencies: The company announced the launch of AutoClerk Atlas, its new property management system powered by HotelKey. AutoClerk Atlas introduces a property management system that’s scalable and intuitive.
  • Strategic Partnerships: To capitalize on the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to the United States, Best Western Hotels & Resorts (BWHR) announced that it has entered into an exclusive North American partnership with Tripadviso® in their “Chasing the Cup” campaign. Travelers searching for games will find BWHR hotels near matches and along travel routes.
  • Expanding Luxury & Experiential Travel: WorldHotels expanded its footprint in 2025 by adding several new properties, including the Van der Valk Plaza Beach Resort Bonaire, a Caribbean destination joining the WorldHotels Elite collection, and the integration of Soul Spring Sanctuary, a wellness-forward concept now part of the WorldHotels Luxury collection. WorldHotels anticipates reaching 250 properties by the end of 2026.
  • Partnering with Independent Developers to Drive Growth: With over 130 deals signed across its North American portfolio, the company’s Collections brands now represent over a quarter of all new developments. Additionally, Aiden continued its growth, with projects underway in Kansas City, Toronto, Dallas, Newark, Vancouver, and a newly signed hotel on the Washington State University campus in Pullman, WA.
  • International Expansion: BWH Hotels signed over 300 international deals this year. In Saudi Arabia, 11 new projects reflect an alignment with Vision 2030. Expansion in Asia includes new openings in India, South Korea, and Vietnam. Latin America is on track for a record-breaking year, with over 20 deals signed.
  • Enabling Success: Launching December 1, 2025, BWH Hotels’ new Liability Insurance Program, developed in partnership with Willis Towers Watson and CNA, offers a comprehensive liability coverage to help hoteliers protect assets and reduce expenses.
Previous article
CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mixed Yearly Comparisons
Next article
The Stoneleigh Hotel Announces Renovation
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

The George at Columbia, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
Development

The George at Columbia, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Opens

LODGING Staff -
NEW YORK—The George at Columbia, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, opened its doors. The property is surrounded by several attractions, such as Columbia University, the...
The Stoneleigh
Design

The Stoneleigh Hotel Announces Renovation

LODGING Staff -
Brookfield Properties announced that the transformation of The Stoneleigh will debut in spring 2026, and the hotel will join Marriott Bonvoy’s Autograph Collection, a...
Finance

CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mixed Yearly Comparisons

LODGING Staff -
ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Oct. 4. U.S. Hotel PerformanceSeptember 28-October 4, 2025Percentage change from...
Media One Hotel Dubai
Conferences and Events

WorldHotels President Expresses Confidence in Future Growth

Colin Tessier -
The WorldHotels brand has continued to grow in recent years, especially within the last 12 months. In December 2024, the brand announced the addition...
Comings & goings
Comings & Goings

This Week’s Comings & Goings

LODGING Staff -
TPG Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Patrick Short as president and chief operating officer. Read more. Great Wolf Resorts announced the appointment of...
Lodging Conference

TPG Hotels & Resorts Appoints Patrick Short as President & Chief Operating Officer

LODGING Staff -
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island—TPG Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Patrick Short to president & chief operating officer. In his new role, Short will...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
The George at Columbia, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
Development

The George at Columbia, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Opens

LODGING Staff -
The Stoneleigh
Design

The Stoneleigh Hotel Announces Renovation

LODGING Staff -