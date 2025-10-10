BWH Hotels Shares Development Updates at Annual Convention

PHOENIX, Arizona—BWH Hotels hosted its annual convention this week in Seattle. Under the banner of “Welcome Begins Here,” more than 3,000 attendees, including BWH Hotels hoteliers, operators, and partners, joined together as the company highlighted its recent growth and looked to the future.
“This week, we made a bold declaration: we will be the most welcoming hospitality brand in the world,” said Larry Cuculic, president and chief executive officer of BWH Hotels. “‘Welcome Begins Here’ is more than our convention theme; it is the new foundation for our global transformation. Across every hotel, our shared commitment is to deliver memorable, locally inspired experiences that make every guest feel at home.”
Driven by a global strategy to enhance value at every touchpoint, BWH Hotels generated $8.5 billion in revenue over the past year. Best Western To Go app bookings increased 25 percent year-over-year, and a RevPAR Index of 108 outpaced industry benchmarks. The Best Western Rewards loyalty program continued its growth; the service now serves 64 million members.
Key Event Announcements
- Enhancing the Customer Journey: Attendees received an exclusive first look at the new BestWestern.com website and mobile app experience, set to launch in 2026. Powered by AI, the platform will deliver personalized recommendations, optimized content for emerging search engines, and localized experiences tailored to travelers around the world.
- Tech-enabled Efficiencies: The company announced the launch of AutoClerk Atlas, its new property management system powered by HotelKey. AutoClerk Atlas introduces a property management system that’s scalable and intuitive.
- Strategic Partnerships: To capitalize on the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to the United States, Best Western Hotels & Resorts (BWHR) announced that it has entered into an exclusive North American partnership with Tripadviso® in their “Chasing the Cup” campaign. Travelers searching for games will find BWHR hotels near matches and along travel routes.
- Expanding Luxury & Experiential Travel: WorldHotels expanded its footprint in 2025 by adding several new properties, including the Van der Valk Plaza Beach Resort Bonaire, a Caribbean destination joining the WorldHotels Elite collection, and the integration of Soul Spring Sanctuary, a wellness-forward concept now part of the WorldHotels Luxury collection. WorldHotels anticipates reaching 250 properties by the end of 2026.
- Partnering with Independent Developers to Drive Growth: With over 130 deals signed across its North American portfolio, the company’s Collections brands now represent over a quarter of all new developments. Additionally, Aiden continued its growth, with projects underway in Kansas City, Toronto, Dallas, Newark, Vancouver, and a newly signed hotel on the Washington State University campus in Pullman, WA.
- International Expansion: BWH Hotels signed over 300 international deals this year. In Saudi Arabia, 11 new projects reflect an alignment with Vision 2030. Expansion in Asia includes new openings in India, South Korea, and Vietnam. Latin America is on track for a record-breaking year, with over 20 deals signed.
- Enabling Success: Launching December 1, 2025, BWH Hotels’ new Liability Insurance Program, developed in partnership with Willis Towers Watson and CNA, offers a comprehensive liability coverage to help hoteliers protect assets and reduce expenses.