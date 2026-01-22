BWH Hotels Details Growth Throughout 2025

Phoenix, Arizona—BWH Hotels announced the addition of more than 200 hotels in 2025.

“Our continued progress reflects the strength of our diverse portfolio, the trust of our owners, and our commitment to creating exceptional experiences for travelers. This past year brought meaningful expansion across our brands, underscoring the value of our proven delivery systems and hotelier support,” said Larry Cuculic, President and CEO of BWH Hotels. “As we enter 2026, we will continue reaching new destinations and evolving our business to meet the needs of current and future guests.”

2025 Highlights

Key highlights of BWH Hotels’ growth include:

BWH Hotels is now the second-largest soft brand operator in the industry, furthered by the momentum of WorldHotels, BW Signature Collection and BW Premier Collection.

Aiden remains one of the company’s strongest conversion opportunities, with more than 50 hotels in the pipeline and 35+ open across 15 countries. Notable openings in the first half of 2026 include locations in Sacramento, Kansas City, Thousand Oaks, Newark Airport, and Vancouver Airport, with additional properties opening in Dallas-Fort Worth, West Palm Beach, Bangkok, Perth, and Jeddah.

Wellness and glamping became a major focus for WorldHotels in 2025, with the signing of several spa escapes and three outdoor experiences. New properties to open include Monarch Casino Resort Spa, WorldHotels Elite (Colorado); Soul Spring Sanctuary, WorldHotels Luxury (Cuernavaca and Cabo); and Zion Wildflower Resort, WorldHotels Crafted (Utah).

BWH Hotels expanded with various openings, including Collini Rooms, WorldHotels Crafted (Milan); Velvet Hotel, WorldHotels Crafted (Manchester); Wenlan Hotel, WorldHotels Elite (Hangzhou); The Longemont, WorldHotels Elite (Shenyang); The DEXTRO Little Italy, BW Premier Collection (San Diego); Arya Hotel & Suites Coconut Grove, WorldHotels Distinctive (Miami); and WorldHotels Acueducto Guadalajara, one of two hard-branded hotels signed last year.

The first WorldHotels Residences, located in Ho Chi Minh City, is finalizing construction, while extended-stay options through @HOME by Best Western, Executive Residency by Best Western, and SureStay Studio by Best Western continue to advance in North America.

2026 Global Outlook

With more than 230 properties in its international pipeline, BWH Hotels continues to demonstrate sustained growth across its global portfolio.

