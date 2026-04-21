BWH Hotels Debuts First U.S. @HOME by Best Western Property

PHOENIX, Arizona—BWH Hotels announced that the first @HOME by Best Western property in the United States has opened. The property, located in St. George, Utah, was developed in partnership with Prime Hospitality.

@HOME by Best Western St. George is a four-story property offering 92 apartment-style studios with amenities including kitchens, workspaces, and social patios. Guests also receive access to community areas, including a pool, a large fitness center, and dedicated spaces for storage

With this new hotel development, Prime Hospitality builds its partnership with BWH Hotels. The project marks the fourth property partnership between the organizations, joining Zion Wildflower Resort, WorldHotels Crafted, a luxury glamping experience located just outside Zion National Park; Best Western Plus Zion Canyon Inn & Suites in Springdale, Utah; and Best Western Mesquite Inn in Mesquite, Nevada.

Statements From Leadership

“We’re proud to introduce the first @HOME by Best Western in the United States, a significant step in our strategy to grow our modern extended-stay portfolio in important destinations like St. George and alongside trusted partners like Prime Hospitality,” said Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer at BWH Hotels. “This development reflects the rising demand for well-designed, long-term accommodations that combine comfort and flexibility and deliver the kind of practical spaces travelers now look for across every stay type. St. George is an incredible market for extended-stay, and we are proud to be in the community.”

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“As we continue to expand our portfolio, bringing this @HOME by Best Western property to the fast-growing St. George area was a natural fit,” said Nick Ence, owner and president of Prime Hospitality. “Our continued success with BWH Hotels has translated into strong early performance, and we are excited to be fully open and welcoming guests.”

Growth of @Home Brand

Through the continued growth of the @HOME by Best Western brand, BWH Hotels is building a global pipeline that is projected to reach 34 hotels and 2,791 rooms by the end of 2026. The St. George development builds on the recent opening in Walkerton, Ontario, Canada, and will be closely followed by the @HOME by Best Western debut near Atlanta, Georgia, in late 2026.