Phoenix, Arizona—BWH Hotels announced the launch of AutoClerk Atlas, its new property management system powered by HotelKey. AutoClerk Atlas builds upon BWH Hotels’ investment in AutoClerk, reimagined in partnership with HotelKey.

This collaboration combines HotelKey’s modern architecture and scalability with BWH Hotels’ ownership of the AutoClerk platform, creating a solution fit for the needs of the portfolio.

“AutoClerk Atlas marks a pivotal step forward in our journey to reimagine both the guest and hotel team experience. Through partnering with HotelKey, we’re introducing a world-class Property Management System that’s scalable, intuitive, and future-ready,” said Bill Ryan, senior vice president and chief technology officer, BWH Hotels. “This platform aligns directly with our technology strategy, where the BWH Hotels team is focused on building true differentiators for our portfolio while partnering with industry leaders to provide foundational systems that meet the needs of modern hospitality. This is how we maximize value for our business.”

AutoClerk Atlas addresses the most pressing challenges facing hoteliers today, including:

Advertisement

One-day onboarding, intuitive workflows and built-in training modules that simplify the front desk experience

Automated payments and reconciliation processes that reduce complexity for staff

Guest insights that empower associates to deliver tailored, welcoming experiences

Deep connectivity with existing systems and third-party partners that fosters a cohesive operational environment

“We are excited to bring AutoClerk Atlas powered by HotelKey to BWH Hotels, driving operational excellence and delivering a seamless, elevated guest experience. This collaboration allows us to introduce modern, scalable technology that simplifies day-to-day processes for hotel teams while creating meaningful improvements for guests at every touchpoint,” said Aditya Thyagarajan, co-founder and president, HotelKey.

“Our partnership with BWH Hotels reflects a shared commitment to innovation and long-term success. We are focused on delivering a seamless transition and equipping BWH Hotels with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry,” said Fareed Ahmad, co-founder and chief executive officer, HotelKey.