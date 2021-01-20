Burgeon Hotel Group Launches as New Management Company

LOS ANGELES — Newly launched hotel management company, Burgeon Hotel Group, this week announced that it has been tapped to manage operations for the Sheraton San Gabriel Los Angeles hotel, including the property’s 288 guestrooms and suites, more than 19,000 square feet of meeting space, two dining venues, and a full-service Starbucks.

Based in Arcadia, California, Burgeon Hotel Group seeks to go beyond the day-to-day management provided by other companies and create greater value for an enterprise or investor. Founded by a team of industry veterans, Burgeon’s management approach emphasizes empowerment and support, encouraging hotel owners to partner with operations and processes while leaning on the expertise of Burgeon’s staff and systems. By delivering excellence with integrity, and consistently exceeding expectations to be the “Best in Class,” the group’s mission is to maximize returns by developing its most valuable asset—people—and to cultivate the next generation of hoteliers.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the Burgeon Hotel Group to and provide a solid resource for hotel owners and investors,” said John Gilbert, CEO. “By offering the flexibility in the level of support provided, we allow owners to ensure maximization of revenue without sacrificing guest experience.”

