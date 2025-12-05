Bunkhouse Hotels Expands With Opening of Hotel Daphne

HOUSTON, Texas—Bunkhouse Hotels announced the opening of Hotel Daphne, its newest boutique property, in Houston’s Heights neighborhood. The 49-room hotel includes an Italian-style restaurant and bar, a library and small private event space, a courtyard, and a retail shop.

Following the recently opened Hotel Saint Augustine in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood, Hotel Daphne brings the brand’s community-driven approach to Houston Heights. With architecture designed in collaboration with Blanchard A+D, the newly constructed five-story brick building reflects the architectural character of the Heights with stepped parapets, steel sash windows, and painted white brick that nod to the area’s industrial past. Landscape design by McDugald Steele integrates large heritage oak trees.

“The Heights is the coolest neighborhood on earth and has long been starved for a hotel option befitting of its noteworthy architecture, unique history, and artistic spirit. We wanted to create an urban oasis where neighbors and out-of-towners alike have a place to hang out or spend the night in a chic, yet comfortable environment—with great spaces to gather, rotating artwork from our family’s private collection, and Hypsi at the heart of it all. Chef Terrence’s culinary vision is so exciting, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to finally share it with the community, in addition to everything else that we’ve been working on,” said Ben Ackerley.

Design

The lobby includes a front desk wrapped in handmade tile, with a Murano chandelier hanging above, as well as a semi-circular modular sofa upholstered in fabrics, while signature retail items are displayed alongside an selection of art from the Ackerley family’s personal collection, including pieces by Vernon Fisher and Kent Dorn. A 350-square-foot library with custom tables with onyx chess sets is adjacent to the lobby, and it transitions into a private dining or cocktail salon.

Advertisement

Hypsi, the hotel’s all-day restaurant and lounge, is led by chef Terrence Gallivan,and it offers Italian-style aperitivo with Gulf Coast ingredients. The menu includes a Tableside Mozzarella Cart, handmade pastas, and shareable plates, paired with Italian wines, spritzes, and craft cocktails. An adjoining vine-covered courtyard expands the restaurant’s space. Hypsi is open for breakfast and dinner, with lunch to debut in January.

“This really is a neighborhood hotel, and we hope that it’ll become a space where you can feel sort of tucked away and linger for a while, with a cocktail or cup of coffee,” said Erin Lindsey, regional vice president of brand and marketing, Bunkhouse Hotels & JdV by Hyatt. “Whether you’re a neighbor in a literal sense or a neighbor from afar, you’ll feel a real sense of place and belonging in this little gem in the Heights.”

Guestrooms and Suites

Each of the 49 guestrooms and suites includes custom beds framed in dark wood with headboards upholstered in landscape textilesas well as Mohair seating and arts and crafts-style credenzas. Select rooms include private terraces overlooking the courtyard. Dog-friendly accommodations, room service, and concierge offerings round out a guest experience.

“We’re thrilled to bring Hotel Daphne to Houston Heights, a neighborhood with a rich history and a thriving creative community,” said Omar Abreu, regional general manager. “Following the warm reception of Hotel Saint Augustine in Montrose, it’s incredibly rewarding to bring another distinctive destination to life in one of Houston’s most vibrant neighborhoods.”