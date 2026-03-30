Hyatt Hotels Corporation finished 2025 with plenty of momentum; the company recently announced that, as of year-end, it reached a record pipeline of approximately 148,000 rooms and marked its highest number of U.S. signings in five years. Newer brands, including Hyatt Select and Unscripted by Hyatt, comprised a significant part of this growth, as they accounted for over 65 percent of these new deals. As Hyatt continues to expand into new markets, Jason Ballard, global brand leader – Essentials, aims to spearhead the portfolio’s momentum moving forward and guide the evolution of its brands. For Ballard, who has been at Hyatt for almost 20 years, his new role comes after a wide-ranging path that included leading the launch of Hyatt Studios, the company’s new extended-stay brand.

“I’ve had a great journey that started in revenue management back in the day and has grown to include capital planning, operations analytics, openings, and transitions,” Ballard told LODGING. “I was in Asia Pacific for a few years, getting to launch our Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands there out of Hong Kong. And then I spent three years in Switzerland as well as in our Europe regional office, getting to launch our franchise business. And then the last two years I’ve spent launching our Hyatt Studios, Hyatt Select, and Unscripted brands.”

Ballard called this position a “great next step” and expressed his excitement for the opportunity. Following his experience launching Hyatt Studios and his travels around the world, Ballard expressed his confidence that his global mindset sets him up for success. His previous roles enabled him to learn about new markets and new perspectives. With Hyatt’s Essentials portfolio already demonstrating substantial growth in the United States, Ballard sees plenty of potential for international expansion as well. Acknowledging the challenge of establishing a brand standard while incorporating authentic, local elements from the surrounding area, Ballard stated that he plans to draw on his past as he navigates the road ahead.

“When people go to a different country, they want to know that they’re going to experience that culture, but they still have those safety and security items that they love about a brand,” he explained. “You need to find that balance between making someone feel comfortable and leaning into the local elements that make that an exciting and unique place to visit. With my experience and my network that I’ve got to make over these years, I can rely on a lot of folks who have a great perspective about how brands can come to life. I’m excited to be a spokesperson to help that dream come true for Hyatt in the years to come.”

Advertisement

Building the Brand

Ballard highlighted the importance of establishing a brand standard and named Reece’s as an example, with its consistency and its quality control building a product where consumers knew what they were going to get every time. Stating that the hospitality industry could learn something from that level of consistency, he explained how one of his goals is to find a component that unifies the Hyatt brand worldwide and ensure that properties deliver it consistently. Ballard already sees one key differentiator, as he emphasized that Hyatt’s guest experience helps it stand out from its competitors, and he stated that he wants to build on that.

“Long term, that’s my vision,” he continued. “I think it’s taking all the great things that we already do within these brands, making sure we’re highlighting them and making sure that we can then establish them consistently across every experience that we have in the Essentials portfolio.”

Specifically, Ballard underlined Hyatt’s passion for caring for others so they can be their best as the company’s superpower, and he said that this approach spans from colleagues and guests to owners and other partners. He made it clear that, from a brand perspective, he wants to lean into this foundation, which comes to life through “superb guest experiences.” Ballard said that he views the combination of mastering the guest experience and product quality as the main ingredients that make up a special brand experience, which will encourage guests to go out of their way to stay at Hyatt properties.

Future Growth

Following a year of remarkable growth for Hyatt, Ballard is determined to keep the momentum going. In 2025, 50 percent of the new U.S. deals signed within the Essentials portfolio marked entries into new markets for Hyatt, and Ballard highlighted Hyatt Select, a conversion-friendly model, as a key driver. He also noted the company has a lot of “white space” to continue its growth in new places, particularly in markets where its competitors’ brands have become oversaturated. To Ballard, this marks a particularly promising foundation for Hyatt heading into the future.

“We have so many suburban markets and so many new destinations where our World of Hyatt guests travel, but we don’t have a presence,” he said. “So, if I’m looking at the other major brands, what differentiates us is our ability to grow into these new markets where we just do not have a presence, and other brands can be saturated. Where they’re fighting for the same loyalty of guests, we have an opportunity for our owners to have the only Hyatt Place, the only Hyatt Studios, or the only Hyatt Select in their market. I think that’s an amazing value proposition and a great foundation for us to grow these brands successfully for the next decade to come.”