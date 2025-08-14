CHARLESTON, South Carolina—Breakwater, through its affiliate, has partnered with BR Investments to acquire the Ramada Hotel in downtown Augusta, with plans to renovate and rebrand it into a soft-branded hotel.

Originally opened in 1974 as the Executive House Hotel and later rebranded under Ramada in 1999, the property is one of only two hotels in the United States designed by architect I.M. Pei, best known for the Louvre Pyramid in Paris.

Breakwater will oversee the renovation of the 175-room hotel. The company has selected The Gettys Group to lead the branding and interior design, while Rabun Architects will lead the architecture scope. Breakwater has also brought on a Charleston-based restaurateur to design the hotel’s food and beverage program. In addition, they have leased adjacent street-level and courtyard space across Broad Street to extend the guest experience beyond the hotel.

“We have the chance to transform the east end of Broad Street into a dynamic destination,” said Matt Brendle, managing partner at Breakwater. “With vibrant public spaces, an outstanding F&B program, and engaging events, the hotel will become the new beating heart of downtown Augusta—drawing locals and visitors alike.”