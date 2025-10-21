Brandstand Announces Launch of CubieTime Zen

DALLAS, Texas—Brandstand announced the launch of CubieTime Zen, a new alarm clock designed to elevate guest wellness and comfort.

More than two million CubieTime units have already been installed, and the company has approvals from brands including Marriott, Hyatt, Omni, and Choice Hotels.

CubieTime Zen includes Better Sleep Technology, a suite of intelligent functions crafted to support deeper rest. Guests can choose from five curated sleep sounds that mask disruptive noise, awaken naturally with a sunrise-simulated alarm, and enjoy a Rest Easy Display that shifts color tones to support circadian rhythms. The offerings include an integrated adjustable nightlight and a melodic alarm tone, proven to reduce sleep inertia.

“Hotels today recognize that guest wellness drives satisfaction,” said Staci Mininger, president and chief design officer of Brandstand. “CubieTime Zen brings wellness and technology together in a single, intuitive bedside solution, helping guests rest better and wake happier.”

Bedside Power

CubieTime Zen also includes two tamper-resistant 110V outlets, two USB-C ports, and a pass-through plug, ensuring seamless device charging for every guest.

Engineered for Hospitality

Purpose-built for hotel environments, CubieTime Zen was designed with capacitive touch controls, a security C-clamp, and automatic daylight-saving-time updates. Its design and optional custom faceplate allow it to complement any guestroom décor.