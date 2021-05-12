Boutique Hotel Investment Conference Releases its Agenda

Global experts have confirmed their participation at the Boutique Hotel Investment Conference on June 2 and 3, 2021, produced by BLLA (Boutique Lifestyle Leaders Association). From workshops to mentorship circles, to debates, to keynotes, to investment opportunity presentations, and more, there will be a range of content and networking opportunities for all hotel investment professionals.

Returning to the virtual stage are icons like Ian Schrager, Avi Brosch, Michael Fuerstman, Rami Zeidan and Andrew Zobler. The global roster of leaders includes the top owners, investors, and creators of some of the world’s best independent brands and properties who will be talking candidly about what’s really going on in the industry.

The day and a half digital event will have more than 50 sessions broken up into segments including pre-conference activities; development and operations; financing, ownership, and investment strategies; valuation and optimization; perspectives on the future of the industry; and post-conference activities.

Many participating experts are surviving and some are thriving post-pandemic due to the increased interest in boutique hotels in general. Bringing the experts together supports the strong possibilities for the independent and boutique sectors as they share their wisdom and experience toward a hopeful outlook for the future of an industry that is struggling in other segments. The day’s curriculum has content formats like mentorship circles, virtual speed dating, case studies, new hotel opportunity presentations, workshops, and more.

Some of the content that will be presented includes securing a big deal; view from the chief investment officer; financing a boutique hotel in today’s landscape; transforming the owner-operator relationship; investing in women-owned boutique hotels; the rising starts of boutique hotel investment; the legacy that Schrager built; and scaling a boutique hotel collection.

Additionally, there will be presentations of current hotel projects in various phases of development showcased throughout the event. A few examples include: