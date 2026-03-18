Bourn Companies Tops Out Tempo by Hilton Tucson Uptown

TUCSON, Arizona—Bourn Companies celebrated the topping out of Tempo by Hilton Tucson Uptown, a five-story, 144-guestroom hotel in Tucson’s Uptown submarket. The milestone marks completion of the building’s vertical structure and signals continued progress toward the hotel’s anticipated opening in January 2027.

The topping-out ceremony brought together project partners, trade professionals, and community stakeholders to recognize the collaboration driving the development forward.

Statements From Leadership

Robert Barnett, project manager for Tempo by Hilton Tucson Uptown, expressed appreciation for the team’s execution throughout construction. “We really appreciate the subcontractors on this project. They are safe, organized, mutually coordinated, and efficient due to excellent planning.”

Chris Egger, vice president of EBCO General Contractors, highlighted the strength of the partnerships behind the build. “The enthusiasm surrounding the Tempo by Hilton project is energizing. Our trade partners remained engaged and supportive throughout the extended preconstruction timeline, and that dedication set the tone for a successful build. Reaching the top-out milestone is an exciting moment for the entire team. We have loved working with Bourn and are proud to partner together on a project that will make a meaningful impact in the Tucson area.”

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Jerry Hawkins of Bourn Companies’ Hospitality Division emphasized the importance of the local construction community. “Subcontractors are truly the lifeblood of our community, and we deeply appreciate the dedication and craftsmanship they bring to their work each day. EBCO’s commitment to this project has been exceptional, and the collaborative, team-driven approach behind this hotel is something we are proud to highlight.”

Project Details

Tempo by Hilton Tucson Uptown is designed to deliver an open-concept, residential-style atmosphere with local art and design elements that reflect the character of Tucson. The pet-friendly hotel will include approximately 3,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including a dedicated boardroom and an indoor/outdoor bar experience. The hotel will also offer access to a second-level outdoor pool, a fully equipped fitness center, and five dedicated Wellness Rooms equipped with in-room Peloton bikes.

The restaurant concept, Moonsong Bar + Café, will serve as a food and beverage destination, offering café-style dining and a beverage program for both guests and locals. The hotel will also include open social and collaborative spaces.

The hotel will be operated and managed by Valencia Hotel Group. The broader project team includes Mayse & Associates as architect of record, Studio 11 Design as hospitality interior designer, EBCO General Contractors as general contractor, and Stovelight overseeing boutique hospitality purchasing and procurement.