Bossa House Miami Beach Previews Upcoming Debut

MIAMI BEACH, Florida—Bossa House Miami Beach, a new 97-room boutique hotel and Florida’s first property in IHG’s Vignette Collection, announced that it is slated to open in January 2027 in a restored landmark in Miami Beach’s Mid-Beach neighborhood.

Originally constructed in 1939 as the Copley Plaza Hotel and designed by architect Albert Anis, the property is part of the Collins Waterfront Architectural District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Its next chapter will be Bossa House, owned by João Woiler, Sharon Cohen Woiler, and Clemente Beda, and developed by CL Hotels.

“We wanted to create a place where we could share the richness of Brazilian culture with guests from around the world,” said Sharon Cohen Woiler. “Bossa House brings that vision to life through design, music, cuisine and experiences that reflect the spirit of Brazil while embracing the energy of Miami Beach. We welcome guests and locals alike to come together, feel at home and discover what makes Brazilian hospitality so special.”

Bossa House offers access to the beachfront boardwalk, Miami Beach Convention Center, Lincoln Road and Ocean Drive, with Wynwood, the Miami Design District, and Bal Harbour Shops a short drive away.

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Property Details

Guestrooms and suites include wood floors, 55-inch smart TVs, music players, Nespresso coffee makers, minibars, and Salvatore Ferragamo bath amenities, along with photographs of Rio de Janeiro captured by hotel co-owner Clemente Beda. Accommodations range from standard and premium king and double queen rooms to the 579-square-foot Pool-View Suite with separate living and sleeping areas. Connecting rooms are also available.

Food & Beverage

Ginga Restaurant will offer all-day dining inspired by Brazilian and Mediterranean flavors, with dishes including Brazilian churrasco and Mediterranean kebabs. The adjacent Ginga Caipi Bar will highlight Brazil’s signature cocktail, the caipirinha, with variations made using cachaça, vodka, and sake, alongside shareable bites such as coxinha, hummus, and falafel.

The tropical outdoor pool will include chaise lounges, bossa nova music, and poolside service from Ginga, while a dedicated beach area will provide complimentary umbrellas, chairs, and towels, with food and beverage service available. The 2,000-square-foot Hidden Garden, furnished by Brazilian design company Tidelli, will offer an open-air setting for relaxation and wellness programming. Additional amenities include a 24-hour fitness room with a Peloton bike and complimentary daily one-hour e-bike rentals.

For meetings and celebrations, Bossa House will offer six indoor and outdoor event spaces. Select spaces can be combined for gatherings of up to 150 guests, with customized catering and cocktails from Ginga.