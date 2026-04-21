Booking.com shared the findings from its 2026 Travel & Sustainability Report, which found a growing tension in travel decisions, with nearly three-quarters of travelers saying they consider extreme weather risk when choosing both destination (74 percent) and timing (74 percent), and nearly one-third (31 percent) canceling a trip due to these risks.

According to the research, 1 in 4 (26 percent) of travelers said they had already experienced extreme weather or a natural disaster when traveling in the past 12 months. More than half (55 percent) of respondents said these risks are stressful when planning a trip, with the same number (55 percent) saying unpredictable weather made it hard to know when to travel. As a result, data suggested a demand trend beyond traditional peak months and popular destinations.

Shifting Demand Beyond Peak Season

While peak travel season has traditionally been concentrated in the months of June to August, the data showed a shift for travelers, with 42 percent planning to travel out of peak season and 25 percent seeking cooler destinations. This was supported by the over half (55 percent) of respondents who deemed some destinations too hot to visit during their preferred time, pointing to a larger trend towards travel that offers increased climate reliability and comfort.

Booking.com accommodation search data shows an increase of global searches to Slovenia (+29%), Norway (+33%) and Finland (+27%) during the peak travel months in 2025, compared to the year prior. Research from the European Travel Commission shows September emerging as a major travel month, with 22% of Europeans planning trips in 2025 (vs. 25% in July and August). These options would also appeal to the travelers more likely to go to a less popular destination to avoid large crowds (68%), and avoid destinations known for extreme weather (68%).

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Adapting to Capture Changing Demand

The impact of climate-related travel disruptions has already been felt by accommodation partners, 40% have already adjusted operations due to climate risks, with nearly 1 in 4 (24%) experiencing disruption in guest arrival / departure due to extreme weather, and 23% witnessing guest discomfort directly leading to negative reviews.

This creates an opportunity to proactively address climate-related concerns (e.g. extreme heat) to protect the guest experience and boost confidence during the booking process. For those partners in ‘cooler’ destinations, this presents an opportunity to capture demand by positioning their properties as more comfortable, reliable alternatives. Beyond more stable climates, travelers may also be attracted to fewer crowds and better value for money.

“Holidays are a big emotional and financial investment for most of us; and thinking about where and when to go to minimize the chance of disruption or discomfort is a key part of that decision making process for travelers,” said Matthias Schmid, SVP of Accommodations at Booking.com. “Accommodation providers who can proactively address some of the risks and worries of travelers have an opportunity to build the trust of guests and maintain the best possible experience for customers”.