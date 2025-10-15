Booking.com Releases Findings From Annual Travel Predictions Research

AMSTERDAM—Booking.com’s annual Travel Predictions research shows that, in 2026, travelers will lean into their passions in various ways.

Now in its tenth year, Booking.com’s Travel Predictions show how people want to experience the world. Over the years, these insights have highlighted shifts in travel.

Based on insights from more than 29,000 travelers across 33 countries and territories, Booking.com is using this research to find ten key trends for 2026. The findings reveal that vacations are becoming more individual and more experimental.

Romantasy Retreats

For centuries, books have been travel companions, carried in suitcases and read on trains, planes, beaches, and beyond. In 2026, with genres like romantasy increasing in popularity, the relationship between stories and journeys begins a new chapter.

Expect to see vacations become immersive storyscapes in the year ahead, where castles, forests, banquets, and masquerade balls set the stage for romantasy retreats, with more than seven in ten (71 percent) global travelers saying they’d potentially be interested in visiting a destination inspired by romantasy. For many, this goes far beyond sightseeing. Over half (53 percent) said they were open to taking part in a role-play retreat based on their favorite fantasy game, book, or film, with nearly a quarter (23 percent) stating they are definitely interested in making this part of their future travel plans.



Technology is turning the page of this new escapism, with nearly eight in ten travelers (78 percent) open to AI-powered suggestions that match fantasy aesthetics, recommend secluded “storybook” stays, or pinpoint real-world filming locations.

The Future of Vacation Rentals

Vacation homes have long been valued for their space and privacy, but 2026 will see a change in the market, as they will be enhanced by robotics. Imagine checking into a vacation home where a cleaning bot takes care of the mess, a robotic chef whips up dinner (and does the dishes), and smart systems optimize water, energy, and waste in the background.

Travelers are ready to embrace this progression, with 77 percent open to booking a robotic-enhanced home. Nearly half of those interested (49 percent) said cleaning bots would sway their booking choice, while 39 percent were most excited about a robotic chef, and a quarter (25 percent) want robots managing sustainability behind the scenes.

For many, the novelty (28 percent) or the bragging rights (19 percent) of staying in a home that feels futuristic were especially appealing.

Relationships Play A Key Role

In 2026, relationships will become a compatibility check as many travelers plan to use time away to test the strength of their relationships: romantic, platonic, or even professional. More than two-thirds (69 percent) of global travelers said they would be open to taking a trip with a potential partner, colleague, or new friend specifically to see how well they click.

Nearly two-thirds (62 percent) would consider traveling to a remote location to see how their companion handles ambiguity and discomfort. Another 59 percent were intrigued by role-reversal retreats, where the usual planner hands over control or the introvert takes the lead, and an equal 59 percent would embrace travel with severe constraints, such as budget limits, language barriers, or limited connectivity. Meanwhile, many (71 percent) would take the backseat themselves to see if their travel partner steps up to plan the trip.



These tests highlighted a shift in how people approach vacations. Gen Z travelers showed that they were the most experimental of all, with 81 percent open to custom itineraries designed to simulate real-life dynamics and test connections in ways that will either soar or stall.

Kitchen-Based Souvenirs

In 2026, the link between the kitchen cupboard and travel souvenirs is set to grow. More than two-thirds of travelers (68 percent) said they would consider buying design-led kitchenware or pantry items on vacation, from hand-painted spice jars to tins of artisan olive oil that double as décor, with more than half (55 percent) saying they would consider traveling to a destination specifically known for its pantry products or kitchenware.



More than a quarter (26 percent) said edible souvenirs helped them relive a destination each time they cook, while 25 percent valued how these items showcase local craft, sustainability, and traditional methods. For others, exclusivity and style played a role, with nearly one in five (17 percent) choosing destinations for rare souvenirs, limited-edition cookware, or packaging.

Road Trips

The road trip is shifting gears in 2026, as it is becoming a space for connection and memorable experiences. 84 percent of travelers said they would be open to carpooling on vacation, and more than half (54 percent) were willing to use an app to find travelers on a similar route.

Travelers were drawn to road trips that make travel more spontaneous and flexible (79 percent), let them meet new people (77 percent), and allow them to share driving responsibilities (76 percent).



77 percent of Gen Z travelers were open to using self-drive vehicles or AI to shape their routes, compared with just 36 percent of Boomers. 65 percent of global travelers said they would use AI or generative AI to map scenic routes tailored to their trip desires.

Astrology’s Impact on Travel

In 2026, the stars will shape travel plans for many travelers. Almost half (47 percent) said they would consider changing or canceling their plans if a spiritual advisor or guide suggested it was not the right time, while 43 percent would reconsider trips based on a horoscope warning, and 39 percent would adjust if Mercury was in retrograde.



Many travelers will actively seek experiences that align with mystical or astrological cues. Nearly four in ten (39 percent) said they consider these influences when planning vacations, from timing trips with moon phases or solstices to visiting energy-rich sites. Gen Z (53 percent) and nearly half of millennials (46 percent) were particularly attuned to this sense of spiritual exploration.

Skincare Specific Travel, Driven by Tech

Wellness travel is set to grow in 2026, as nearly 80 percent of travelers said they would be open to booking a dedicated trip with multiple skin-specific treatments tailored to their personal skincare needs. Simple spa escapes are evolving into high-tech experiences, as nearly six in ten travelers (59 percent) said they would consider using AI to identify destinations aligned with their personal skin needs.



The appetite for personalization runs deeper than ever, with nearly three-quarters (72 percent) open to personalized hydration stations that adapt to local climate and activity, while 64 percent were interested in smart mirrors analyzing pores and hydration to provide real-time skincare advice. Sleep optimization is also central, with 75 percent interested in enhancement suites designed with circadian lighting and soundscapes to improve rest.

Connecting With Nature

Travelers will look to swap the noise of daily life for the stillness of nature; 43 percent said they would vacation specifically to feel closer to the natural world (including 81 percent of Gen Z), and one in four (25 percent) turning to “quieter” hobbies on vacation.

From insect spotting and birdwatching to fishing and foraging, travelers are increasingly interested in pastimes that help them connect with the outdoors. Over half (57 percent) said they would consider moth/butterfly watching or insect spotting, 73 percent fishing or birdwatching, and 69 percent staying at a hotel where they are involved with foraging in local nature and wilderness hotspots for their meals.

Nostalgia Fueling Travel

In 2026, travelers will step back into the past and lean on nostalgia. Two-thirds of global travelers (66 percent) said they would consider recreating a memory or photo by using technology to identify the exact location it was taken, and then traveling there. Nearly half of these travelers (49 percent) said their main motivation would be to revisit a memory with family or close friends, while 46 percent were drawn to destinations that made them feel young, connected, or at home. More than a third (36 percent) even saw these journeys as milestones.

Modern Milestone Missions

Travelers in 2026 will travel for different reasons and highlight new milestones. Two-thirds (67 percent) of travelers said they didn’t need a reason to book a trip, while one in five (21 percent) said they’d go to a dream destination without waiting for a “traditional” milestone to make it worthy.

Nearly three-quarters (75 percent) of travelers justified booking a vacation simply because they’ve worked hard and deserve it, while new reasons to book a trip were rising to the forefront: toasting a new job or promotion (24 percent), receiving a surprise tax refund (16 percent), marking the closure of a breakup (14 percent), and showing off a new outfit (9 percent). Health and well-being achievements are also emerging as motivators, with one in five (22 percent) traveling to mark milestones like sobriety or fitness transformations.

James Waters, Chief Business Officer at Booking.com, said, “In 2026, travel is becoming a reflection of who people truly are, with journeys built around interests that perhaps in the past felt too niche or bold to explore. Travelers are stress-testing relationships, stepping into fantasy worlds, turning their kitchens into reflections of their journeys, and looking at new ways to experience road trips and vacation rentals with enhanced technology features. At Booking.com, we’re continuously evolving to make it easier for everyone to experience the world and fully lean into their dream trips by offering more choice, flexibility, and convenience than ever before.”