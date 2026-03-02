Bobby Hotel Rebrands as The Nash

NASHVILLE, Tennessee—Following its addition to the Opal Collection, a portfolio of hotels and resorts in destinations across the East, Bobby Hotel has rebranded as The Nash. The new name draws from a nickname rooted in Nashville, highlighting the hotel’s connection to the city. Located in Printer’s Alley, The Nash reflects the storytelling, creativity, and character that define both the neighborhood and the hotel itself.

Despite the new name change, the hotel experience remains the same, with the art-centric design and social spaces that the property has been known for since it first opened in 2018, updated over time by subtle refinements and expanded programming shaped by Opal Collection.

Property Details

The Nash includes 144 guestrooms and suites, dining and bar venues, and a collection of social spaces, including its rooftop lounge overlooking the Nashville skyline and its neighborhood-driven dining concepts. The hotel’s location places guests in the center of Nashville’s music scene.

“The Nash represents an evolution rather than a reinvention,” said Milos Davidovic, regional general manager for Opal Collection. “It’s the same hotel people love, now with a name that feels unmistakably Nashville.”