Blue Flag Announces Four Hotel Openings for Summer 2026

NEW YORK, New York—Blue Flag Capital announced the expansion of its portfolio with the addition of four properties that will open in the summer of 2026. The new openings include Faraway Jackson Hole, Faraway Sag Harbor, Hotel Corduroy in Montauk, and Oyster Estate in Greenport.

This growth also marks Faraway’s expansion to the American West. Following Blue Flag’s 2023 acquisition of Snake River Lodge & Spa and the neighboring Alpenhof Lodge, two properties at the base of Teton Mountain, Blue Flag has been actively operating and repositioning the hotels. This summer, the former Snake River Lodge & Spa will be transformed into the new Faraway Jackson Hole, while Alpenhof Lodge will temporarily close in April 2026 before it reopens in 2028.

Alongside Jackson Hole, Faraway is deepening its presence along the East Coast with the transformation of the Baron’s Cove into Faraway Sag Harbor. Blue Flag’s growing collection also includes the new beachside retreat, Hotel Corduroy in Montauk, and Oyster Estate, a boutique hotel drawing inspiration from the nautical history of its setting in downtown Greenport, New York.

“Hospitality is at its best when it connects deeply with guests and the communities around it,” said Blue Flag Capital Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jason Brown. “For us, honoring historic properties goes far beyond preserving beautiful buildings; it’s about honoring the people, traditions, and hospitality that make these places so meaningful. As our portfolio continues to grow, our mission remains the same: to steward these properties thoughtfully and help restore the soul of these remarkable destinations for both travelers and the communities that surround them.”

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Summer 2026 Openings

Hotel Corduroy | Montauk, New York: Set on the edge of Montauk, Hotel Corduroy is a boutique hotel that has been reimagined; it offers 29 guestrooms with custom design accents across three buildings, a private beach, and a central lawn space for leisure. The hotel will open in early May.

Faraway Sag Harbor | Sag Harbor, New York: Faraway Sag Harbor is a 67-room boutique hotel rooted in maritime history and whaling heritage, with layered coastal interiors. The hotel’s waterfront restaurant, Zagara, serves Amalfi Coast–inspired seafood and coastal flavors. The hotel’s vibrant food and beverage program also includes a ground-floor bar and lounge. The property offers residential-style guestrooms, a pool and terrace, and communal spaces. The hotel will open in early June 2026.

Faraway Jackson Hole | Jackson Hole, Wyoming: Expanding Blue Flag’s reach westward, Faraway Jackson Hole debuts as the first noncoastal property. Located in Teton Village and opening with 90 rooms & suites and 48 residences, the hotel includes warm, natural interiors and alpine views. Sure Hand, the on-site restaurant, sits adjacent to a lobby lounge with a wood-burning masonry fireplace, offering seasonal dishes and craft cocktails inspired by local ingredients.

Amenities include a year-round indoor/outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, and direct ski access. Faraway Jackson Hole offers proximity to Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks. A second phase, planned for 2028, will bring expanded guestrooms, a signature restaurant, and dedicated meeting and event space. The hotel will open in early June.

Oyster Estate | Greenport, New York: A reimagined 34-room boutique hotel in Greenport Village, Oyster Estate draws inspiration from the harbor and the surrounding farms and vineyards. The hotel will include a courtyard pool and patio, as well as Fortune Favors, an on-site cocktail bar and dining destination. Additional amenities include a gym and a dedicated meeting space. The hotel will open in September.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Faraway west to Jackson Hole; it’s one of the most iconic, year-round leisure destinations in the country,” said Blue Flag Capital Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer Brad Guidi. “Similarly, expanding across Long Island felt like a natural progression from Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. These are legacy markets with enduring demand, and we believe there’s room for design-forward hotels that feel deeply connected to their surroundings. We’ve partnered with celebrated collaborators in the design space, including interior design firms Ward + Gray, Jenny Bukovec Studio, ISLYN Studio, and architects Workshop/APD, across these four openings to deliver a product that’s elevated, welcoming, and intentionally crafted to introduce fresh, unique experiences to each market while honoring the local character and culture.”