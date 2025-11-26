Blossom Hotel Houston Joins Curio Collection by Hilton

HOUSTON, Texas—Blossom Hotel Houston announced its transformation into Blossom Hotel Houston, Curio Collection by Hilton, which debuted on September 30, 2025. As part of Curio Collection, Blossom Hotel Houston delivers a blend of design, elevated amenities, and a commitment to holistic wellness. The hotel includes floor-to-ceiling windows, a rooftop pool with panoramic skyline views, and the city’s only hotel med-spa, the Total You Medical Spa, which offers a range of restorative treatments. Crescent Hotels & Resorts will manage the property.

The property’s culinary program includes Blossom Reserve, the hotel’s signature restaurant, which serves locally inspired cuisine throughout the day, beginning with breakfast service each morning and continuing through lunch and dinner into the evening. The Plum Skybar & Lounge, a rooftop venue located on the 13th floor, serves shareable bites and craft cocktails, with service offered daily into the evening and late night hours on weekends.



“Joining Curio Collection by Hilton marks an exciting new chapter for Blossom Hotel Houston,” said Elie Khoury, chief operating officer, Crescent Hotels & Resorts. “This transition allows us to elevate our amenities and services even further while staying true to our vision of being a sanctuary for discerning travelers in the heart of Houston.”

Located in Houston’s cultural and medical districts, Blossom Hotel Houston offers proximity to the Texas Medical Center, NRG Stadium, and the Museum District, making it the closest Curio Collection by Hilton property to these destinations.









