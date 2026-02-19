BirchStreet Launches AI-Powered Smart AP Solution

LAS VEGAS, Nevada—BirchStreet Systems announced the launch of BirchStreet Smart AP, a new solution that automates the entire accounts payable process, from invoice capture to payment execution. Powered by advanced AI that manages both header and line‑level exceptions, Smart AP allows for faster, more accurate invoice processing with stronger control, higher efficiency, and real-time visibility. As a result, customers will incur reduced manual workloads, faster payment cycles, virtually eliminated processing errors, and enhanced fraud prevention.

With automated invoice ingestion through multiple digital formats, including AI-capture technology, electronic invoicing/EDI, or flexible third-party integrations, the solution is designed for high accuracy and unlimited capacity invoice extraction, while minimizing workflow inefficiencies and environmental waste. In international markets, touchless invoicing allows hotels to be fully compliant with government regulations. Three-Way Match Automation : Embedded Agentic logic identifies discrepancies between purchase orders, receiving, and invoices, and manages exceptions at both header and line-item level leveraging AI-powered workflows, resulting in accurate reconciliation and accelerated processing.

: Embedded Agentic logic identifies discrepancies between purchase orders, receiving, and invoices, and manages exceptions at both header and line-item level leveraging AI-powered workflows, resulting in accurate reconciliation and accelerated processing. BirchStreet SmartPay: Embedded workflows trigger payment (ACH, enhanced ACH, virtual card, or check) within the platform and automatically generate and send payments to vendors, preventing fraud and reducing cost and improving visibility to suppliers and team members.

“The hospitality industry has long struggled with the inefficiencies of manual accounts payable processes, which drain valuable time and resources from operations teams. Our BirchStreet Smart AP solution transforms this entirely by automating invoice processing with touchless ingestion and line-level three-way matching—the only technology in hospitality that delivers this capability,” said Valerie Layman, chief product officer at BirchStreet. “This allows operational and finance teams to shift from transactional work to strategic value creation, while ensuring vendor relationships remain strong through timely, accurate payments.”