SANTA BARBARA, California—Hawkins Way Capital and FOUND Hotels announced that Best Western Plus Pepper Tree Inn has rebranded to become FOUND Hotels, Santa Barbara, Series by Marriott.

The 150-room hotel offers access to courtyards and two outdoor pools. Located minutes from downtown, the harbor, and the region’s beaches, the property sits adjacent to La Cumbre Plaza and provides convenient access to Highway 101. The hotel also offers complimentary daily breakfast and free on-site parking.

“Our goal is to enhance the guest experience while honoring the legacy of this beloved Santa Barbara property,” said Skylar Gustavson, general manager, FOUND Hotels Santa Barbara, Series by Marriott™. “By joining the Marriott platform while maintaining the relaxed, welcoming atmosphere guests have always loved, we’re able to offer travelers the best of both worlds – trusted hospitality paired with the benefits of Marriott Bonvoy.”

“Santa Barbara continues to be a highly sought-after destination for weddings, small group events, and corporate travel,” said Elisa Stumpf, director of sales, FOUND Hotels Santa Barbara, Series by Marriott™. “With our central location, comfortable accommodations, and added value through complimentary breakfast and parking, we’re excited to welcome both new and returning guests for memorable stays and events.”

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The opening builds on the strategic partnership announced in September 2025 between Hawkins Way Capital and Marriott International to convert six properties to FOUND Hotels, Series by Marriott, marking the U.S. debut of the Series by Marriott brand.