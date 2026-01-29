PHOENIX, Arizona—Best Western Hotels & Resorts and Tripadvisor announced the launch of their new “Go for the Goal” platform, an AI-powered trip-planning experience designed to help soccer fans plan multi-city travel itineraries ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Tripadvisor platform leverages AI to analyze travelers’ preferences and Tripadvisor technology to address the challenges of traveling for large-scale sporting events. The experience brings together Best Western Hotels & Resorts options near matches, route suggestions between matches, and curated recommendations, from local dining and cultural highlights to fan-friendly experiences along the way. By combining traveler inputs with Tripadvisor data, the experience provides tailored guidance and recommendations that help fans plan.

“Soccer is surging across North America, and this summer’s once-in-a-generation global tournament will inspire millions to hit the road and follow the action. We’re committed to offering intuitive, data-driven solutions that help today’s travelers discover and book hotels with ease,” said Joelle Park, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, BWH Hotels. “By partnering with Tripadvisor, we’re reimagining the planning experience with AI—making multi-city journeys simpler, helping guests uncover new destinations and ensuring they find welcoming places to stay that fit their needs.”

Platform Details

Powered by Tripadvisor data, the “Go for the Goal” platform includes more than 200 BWH Hotels properties located within a 25-mile radius of host stadiums across North America. Hotel recommendations are designed to prioritize convenience and availability, while also offering a range of accommodations across the BWH Hotels portfolio.

“With our dynamic AI trip planner, we’re using cutting-edge technology to elevate the journey for travelers heading to this global event,” said Steven Paganelli, vice president, global media and partnerships at Tripadvisor. “Rarely do events at this scale occur, and with sports tourism booming, we’re thrilled to team up with Best Western to champion fans and power an all-new era of AI-driven travel. At the heart of this partnership is the traveler who we’re arming with the right insights, guidance, and inspiration to plan their perfect trip, giving them everything they need to get closer to the action with confidence and ease.”

The experience is now available across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with additional international markets planned. It is available in both English and Spanish.