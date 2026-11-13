PHOENIX, Arizona—Best Western Downtown Phoenix completed a guestroom renovation. The guestroom remodel reflects the hotel’s ongoing investment in its property.

“Sunridge has been operating successful Best Western hotels since 1981, when we opened our very first hotel, the Best Western Inn of Pinetop in Pinetop, Arizona. Maintaining and continually improving our hotels is an important part of delivering the experience today’s travelers expect,” said Brian Welker, president of Sunridge Hotel Group. “We’re excited about the guest room renovations at Best Western Downtown Phoenix. These improvements reflect our commitment to providing a comfortable, updated environment for our guests while continuing to build on the hotel’s strong position in the Downtown Phoenix market.”

Owned by Downtown Hospitality Group, LLC and managed by Sunridge Hotel Group of Mesa, Arizona, Best Western Downtown Phoenix includes 90 guestrooms and 364 square feet of meeting space. The hotel offers a variety of amenities designed to accommodate both business and leisure travelers, including an outdoor swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center, sport court, business center, and electric-vehicle charging stations.

Situated in the heart of downtown, the hotel provides guests with access to Chase Field, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the University of Arizona College of Medicine, Mortgage Matchup Center, and the Arizona State University Downtown Phoenix Campus.