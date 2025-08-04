NEW YORK, NEW YORK—Preferred Hotels & Resorts announced the addition of Bernardus Lodge & Spa to its Legend Collection. The portfolio is designated for properties that represent luxury.

Located in Carmel Valley, Bernardus Lodge & Spa is a 73-room luxury resort blending wine country charm, artisanal dining, holistic wellness, and personalized hospitality. The property offers guestrooms, suites, and villas with private patios or balconies, soaking tubs, fireplaces, and vineyard views. The property’s design blends Monterey Territorial-style architecture with natural textures, including French oak floors, Italian stonework, and seagrass accents.

The resort’s food and beverage offerings include Lucia Restaurant & Bar, where a vegetable-forward menu is crafted using ingredients from the onsite organic gardens, and immersive culinary experiences such as the Chef’s Table. Guests can also enjoy curated vintage wines from the 15,000-bottle cellar or selections crafted from the estate’s working vineyard, which produces varietals for Bernardus Winery. The spa utilizes a garden-to-treatment philosophy, offering services inspired by the region, including moon rituals and tarot card readings. New to the wellness program is “Baths by Bernardus,” a curated in-room bathing menu with magnesium-infused soaks and cold plunges. Additional highlights include a heated lap pool, tennis courts, bocce, and complimentary use of Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

“We are incredibly proud to join Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Legend Collection, a distinction held by only a select few in the United States and just over 100 properties worldwide,” said Hartmut Ott, general manager, Bernardus Lodge & Spa. “Becoming part of this prestigious portfolio marks an exciting new chapter for Bernardus Lodge & Spa. We look forward to reaching new discerning audiences seeking unforgettable ways to discover the resort’s exquisite culinary offerings, exceptional wine, indulgent relaxation, and natural beauty of Carmel Valley and beyond.”

“We are delighted to see Bernardus Lodge & Spa welcomed into Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Legend Collection,” said Kristi Allen, executive vice president, hotels, Ensemble. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to personalized, immersive luxury and is testament to the property’s exceptional standards, timeless appeal, and dedication to creating enduring guest experiences. As part of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Bernardus joins a globally recognized portfolio celebrated for its commitment to excellence, and through this strategic partnership,p we are excited to introduce Bernardus Lodge & Spa to a new network of sophisticated travelers.”

“Bernardus Lodge & Spa embodies the spirit of our Legend Collection – distinctive, immersive, and deeply rooted in a sense of place,” said Dan Coyle, executive vice president of the United States and Canada for Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “We are proud to welcome this exceptional property, which perfectly reflects the richness of Carmel Valley, as our newest Legend Collection member in California. Bernardus represents a meaningful milestone in our continued growth within this key market, underscoring our commitment to thoughtful expansion without compromising on the quality and character that define the Legend Collection.”