Berkadia Negotiates Sale of Hampton Inn Tampa East (Casino Area)

TAMPA, Florida—Berkadia announced the sale of Hampton Inn Tampa East (Casino Area), a 74-unit limited-service hotel property in Tampa, Florida. Associate Director Kyle Sahlsten of Berkadia Hotels & Hospitality led the transaction on behalf of the seller, Tampa-based Liberty Group. Hampton Inn Tampa East (Casino Area) was sold to Tampa-based KMD Hospitality Management on May 15.

“The Tampa East submarket and greater Tampa market remain extremely liquid and are generating significant investor interest,” said Sahlsten. “Zooming out, the entire I-4 corridor has garnered national interest in the wake of tangible population and job growth, major corporate relocations, and billions of both private and public investment, which has led to sustained RevPAR growth. Also, rising PIP and construction costs are at the top of investor’s minds, and this being a fully renovated, turn-key opportunity contributed to the success of this sale.”

The property provides access to Downtown Tampa, anchor leisure venues, the cruise port, and millions of square feet of office and industrial inventory. Hampton Inn Tampa East (Casino Area) was built in 2005 and fully renovated in 2023.