NEW YORK, New York—Boutique Design New York (BDNY) welcomed the largest audience in its history to the Jacob K. Javits Center on November 8–9. The trade fair and conference attracted more than 18,000 total attendees, including 12,400 qualified industry professionals, a 14 percent increase over 2025.

The two-day event included more than 750 exhibitors, including over 100 first-time brands, alongside a conference program with more than 125 speakers. Representing over 55 countries, exhibitors introduced products spanning furniture, lighting, textiles, surfaces, and technology, while inaugural pavilions from Korea and Norway added to the fair’s international presence.

“This year’s record attendance is a testament to the strength of the hospitality design industry and BDNY’s role in bringing it together,” said Alison Medina, vice president, brand director, Hospitality Design, Forge. “Aside from the numbers, what stood out was the energy and level of engagement across the show floor. From new product discoveries to meaningful business connections, BDNY continues to be a forum where ideas, relationships and opportunities come together.”

Design Experiences and Industry Conversations

Under the theme “Designed to Be Remembered”, BDNY presented a series of immersive installations, including One Night Only by IHG Hotels & Resorts and Crème / Jun Aizaki Architecture & Design; The Gilded Dare by Ennismore with Avenue ID; and The Unkindness of Ravens by Preen, Inc. The Dine & Design experience returned as RELISH, a fully operational café conceived by //3877, while Beth Bloom Designs created a coastal-inspired Main Stage.

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The conference included a roster of designers, architects, developers, owners, and hospitality executives, including Marcel Wanders; Kai-Uwe Bergmann of BIG; chef and hotelier Charlie Palmer; Susan Nugraha of Tao Group Hospitality; Will Nazar of Major Food Group; Amy Fothergill of Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts; Kane Sarhan of THE WELL; and Dane Patunoff of KHP Capital Partners. Conversations examined the evolving economics of hotel development, adaptive reuse, wellness, the influence of food and beverage on brand identity, and the intersection of design, operations, and guest expectations.

Additional programming included the BDNY Power Players: Women Leaders in Hospitality Breakfast, presented with NEWH, which featured leaders from Marriott, Lightstone Group, Harken Interiors, and other organizations.

BDNY 2026 also introduced Design With Purpose, a new partnership with national nonprofit Humble Design, which transforms donated furnishings into welcoming homes for individuals, families, and veterans emerging from homelessness.

Best of BDNY

The 2026 Best of BDNY Product Design Competition honored outstanding products across 14 categories. Marretti Stairs received Best in Show for its Double Loop Bronze-Cladding Helix Staircase, which also won the Architectural Materials category. Other winners included Juniper, Native Trails, Expormim, Lib&Co., Gloster, coEco Panels, and Innovations.

In the Best Exhibit competition, Samuel & Sons earned Best in Show and the Small exhibit category award. Creation Hospitality won in the Medium category, while Mandy Li Collection received the Large exhibit award.

Award Winners

The 37th annual Platinum Circle Awards Gala kicked off BDNY week, honoring David Ashen of Saguez & Dash, Verena Haller of Hyatt Lifestyle Group, Mary Alice Palmer of ROAM Interior Design, and chef and restaurateur Missy Robbins for their contributions to hospitality.

The 46th annual Gold Key Awards, presented by Boutique Design, concluded the event on November 9. Among the winners were La Réserve Firenze (Hotel Luxury), Hotel Daphne (Hotel Midscale), Four Seasons Resort & Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay (Resort and Guestroom Luxury), and Peridot in Hong Kong (Bar/Club/Lounge). Peridot and InterContinental Huzhou Taihu South by IHG also earned Mic Drop Moment awards, while Melissa Shelton of Dear Valentine was named Up-and-Coming Hotelier of the Year. The full list of winners and finalists is available online.