BARK Air Launches BARK Happy Concierge Service

NEW YORK, New York—BARK Air announced the launch of BARK Happy. Powered by the same team of canine care professionals that has supported thousands of dogs through journeys worldwide, BARK Happy functions as an embedded extension of a hotel’s guest services team, delivering pre-arrival planning, personalized amenities, curated itineraries, and dog-centered experiences.

BARK Air has teamed up with The Windsor Court as the inaugural hotel to debut BARK Happy. As of February, all dogs staying at The Windsor Court will be supported by BARK Happy’s dedicated concierge team, starting with a pre-arrival intake that informs every aspect of the hotel experience, from in-room setup to recommended activities. Throughout their stay, the BARK Happy Concierge team remains available to assist with daily needs, local guidance, and dog-centered requests, ensuring continuity of care from arrival through departure.

Service Details

With the introduction of BARK Happy services, The Windsor Court will implement a BARK Happy Hospitality charge, replacing the property’s pet fee with a suite of concierge-led services, such as:

Pre-arrival intake, capturing each dog’s profile and preferences

A BARK Happy amenity kit, with a BARK toy and treats tailored to each dog’s preferences, a dental kit and personalized welcome note, The Windsor Court bowls and bedding, as well as seasonal additions

Custom itineraries with recommendations for dog-friendly dining, walking routes, trusted local vet recommendations, and more

Post-stay support, with follow-up from the BARK Happy team

Additional Programming

Hotels that utilize BARK Happy will also receive access to a lineup of bookable, dog-centered programming tailored to each property’s needs. Signature offerings specific to The Windsor Court include:

BARK Happy Pack Walks : These guided group walks, led by the BARK Happy Concierge, help guests explore New Orleans’ most pet-friendly neighborhoods and sights, while offering structured socialization for dogs. For dogs who prefer a quieter pace, one-on-one neighborhood walks are also available, complete with curated routes and post-walk wipe-downs.

: These guided group walks, led by the BARK Happy Concierge, help guests explore New Orleans’ most pet-friendly neighborhoods and sights, while offering structured socialization for dogs. For dogs who prefer a quieter pace, one-on-one neighborhood walks are also available, complete with curated routes and post-walk wipe-downs. The Barktail Lounge : A dog-forward reimagining of The Windsor Court’s afternoon tea service, serving dog-safe beverages like “Chompagne” and warm broth, served alongside classic human offerings.

: A dog-forward reimagining of The Windsor Court’s afternoon tea service, serving dog-safe beverages like “Chompagne” and warm broth, served alongside classic human offerings. Canine Comfort Wellness Kits: Available upon request, these kits include paw and nose balm, coat wipes, and calming essentials.

“BARK Happy is our way of helping hotels raise the bar for dog hospitality, extending far beyond a dog bed and a water bowl,” said Michael Novotny, President of BARK Air. “While we’ve leveraged our aviation businesses to partner with hotels on destination retreats and special events, we’re now introducing an evergreen, high-touch service model that mirrors the level of care we’ve delivered through BARK Air since inception. The Windsor Court is the ideal inaugural partner as they’ve long championed pet travel, and together we’re taking it to the next level.”

“BARK Air brings an unmatched level of expertise in dog-first hospitality, and the partnership with BARK Happy allows us to elevate meeting our canine guests with the five-star standards our hotel is known for,” said Ralph Mahana, general manager of The Windsor Court. “It’s a natural extension of our commitment to exceptional service, creating stays that feel just as memorable for dogs as they do for their humans. This partnership reflects our shared belief that luxury travel should be seamless, joyful, and inclusive through the entire visit.”