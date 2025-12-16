Balfour Miami Beach Joins Wyndham’s Registry Collection Hotels

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Balfour Miami Beach officially joined Wyndham’s Registry Collection Hotels. The 82-room property has been a fixture of South Beach since 1940. The hotel’s history—complete with its pastel facades and terrazzo details—remains at its heart. The hotel includes a pool terrace, onsite culinary offerings, and social spaces.

“In the heart of Miami Beach, Balfour combines a quietly bold design with a relaxed, approachable style of luxury that feels effortlessly inviting,” said Leo Danese, vice president of lifestyle brands, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Just steps from the beach, it’s a destination defined by its prime location, the character of its iconic neighborhood, and the warm, welcoming rhythm of its hospitality—creating a distinctive and memorable stay that fits perfectly within Registry Collection Hotels’ portfolio of iconic properties.

“For generations, Balfour has been a place our guests return to, not just for its Art Deco charm or the warmth of South of Fifth, but for the welcoming atmosphere that makes everyone feel at home,” said Andrew Stegen, executive vice president of operations, FullG CRE Investments. “Now, with Registry Collection Hotels by our side in this next chapter, we can share that feeling with even more travelers while staying true to the spirit and unique style that make this hotel special.”

Property Details

Designed in 1940 by Art Deco architect Anton Skislewicz, the hotel is spread across two restored buildings connected by a palm-lined courtyard. Rooms and suites include herringbone floors, Frette Italian linens, marble walk-in rain showers, in-room Lavazza coffee, and bath amenities from The Botanist & The Chemist.

The hotel offers complimentary beach chairs steps from the Atlantic. The onsite restaurant, Laurel, serves Mediterranean-inspired dishes mixed with the flavor of South Beach. SoFi Coffee, the hotel’s relaxed artisanal cafe, is available as well. The pet-friendly property also offers guests complimentary bicycles and weekend wellness sessions.

Registry Collection Hotels Portfolio Growth

As part of Registry Collection Hotels, the Balfour joins a global portfolio of independent properties. In recent years, the portfolio has grown to include The Mining Exchange, a Registry Collection Hotel in Colorado Springs—a restored architectural landmark—and Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort, a Registry Collection Hotel in Halkidiki, Greece, the brand’s debut in Europe. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to expand its portfolio into India, with growth set to begin in 2026.