Baha Mar Announces Opening of Leola

NASSAU, The Bahamas—Baha Mar announced that Leola, the newest restaurant by chef Scott Conant, is now open at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar.

“Baha Mar continues to define culinary excellence throughout the Caribbean, thanks to our outstanding restaurants and world-class chef partners,” said Graeme Davis, president, Baha Mar. “For many years, Chef Scott Conant has been a passionate champion and valued friend of Baha Mar, and we’re honored to officially welcome him and his talented culinary team into our dining portfolio. Leola is a stunning addition that beautifully captures his creativity and hospitality.”

Set within an 8,800-square-foot space, Leola includes a 106-seat main dining room, a 130-seat outdoor terrace, two bars, and a private dining room. Designed by Restoration Hardware, the space includes velvet furnishings, gilded detailing, chandeliers, and ambient lighting.

“Bringing Leola to life at Baha Mar has been a longtime dream of mine,” said chef Scott Conant. “Watching it all come together has been an incredible experience. The beauty and spirit of The Bahamas have always inspired me, making it the perfect setting for a restaurant that feels both personal and inviting. With Leola, we’re bringing together the kind of food and hospitality I love: warm, soulful, and rooted in connection.”

Menu

The menu is a blend of classic Italian cuisine and modern touches. Offerings include Leola Antipasto with imported charcuterie, cheeses, and accouterments for the table to share, 100-Layer Eggplant Parmigiana with pomodoro sauce and basil, Farro & Vegetable Risotto with Short Rib ragu prepared “Genovese Style” and topped with horseradish agliata, Pasta al Pomodoro with chef’s signature sauce, Rigatoni with jumbo lump crab and Calabrian chili bottarga pangrattato, Foie Gras Tortelli in balsamico tradizionale, and Veal Parmigiano with baby tomato sauce, four cheese fonduta, burrata and basil salad.

The beverage program includes an extensive selection of wines, with an emphasis on Italian Barolo vintages, alongside a cocktail menu.

Leola is located on the casino level of Grand Hyatt Baha Mar and joins other concepts such as the newly opened Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club, Marcus Samuelsson’s Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, Daniel Boulud’s Cafe Boulud, Dario Cecchini’s Carna, and more.