Food and BeverageBaha Mar Announces Opening of Leola
Food and Beverage

Baha Mar Announces Opening of Leola

By LODGING Staff
Leola
Photo Credit: Ken Goodman

NASSAU, The Bahamas—Baha Mar announced that Leola, the newest restaurant by chef Scott Conant, is now open at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar.

“Baha Mar continues to define culinary excellence throughout the Caribbean, thanks to our outstanding restaurants and world-class chef partners,” said Graeme Davis, president, Baha Mar. “For many years, Chef Scott Conant has been a passionate champion and valued friend of Baha Mar, and we’re honored to officially welcome him and his talented culinary team into our dining portfolio. Leola is a stunning addition that beautifully captures his creativity and hospitality.”

Set within an 8,800-square-foot space, Leola includes a 106-seat main dining room, a 130-seat outdoor terrace, two bars, and a private dining room. Designed by Restoration Hardware, the space includes velvet furnishings, gilded detailing, chandeliers, and ambient lighting.

“Bringing Leola to life at Baha Mar has been a longtime dream of mine,” said chef Scott Conant. “Watching it all come together has been an incredible experience. The beauty and spirit of The Bahamas have always inspired me, making it the perfect setting for a restaurant that feels both personal and inviting. With Leola, we’re bringing together the kind of food and hospitality I love: warm, soulful, and rooted in connection.”

Menu

The menu is a blend of classic Italian cuisine and modern touches. Offerings include Leola Antipasto with imported charcuterie, cheeses, and accouterments for the table to share, 100-Layer Eggplant Parmigiana with pomodoro sauce and basil, Farro & Vegetable Risotto with Short Rib ragu prepared “Genovese Style” and topped with horseradish agliata, Pasta al Pomodoro with chef’s signature sauce, Rigatoni with jumbo lump crab and Calabrian chili bottarga pangrattato, Foie Gras Tortelli in balsamico tradizionale, and Veal Parmigiano with baby tomato sauce, four cheese fonduta, burrata and basil salad.

The beverage program includes an extensive selection of wines, with an emphasis on Italian Barolo vintages, alongside a cocktail menu.

Leola is located on the casino level of Grand Hyatt Baha Mar and joins other concepts such as the newly opened Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club, Marcus Samuelsson’s Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, Daniel Boulud’s Cafe Boulud, Dario Cecchini’s Carna, and more.

Previous article
HEI Hotels & Resorts Adds Mayfair House Hotel & Garden to Its Portfolio
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Mayfair House Hotel & Garden
Industry News

HEI Hotels & Resorts Adds Mayfair House Hotel & Garden to Its Portfolio

LODGING Staff -
NORWALK, Connecticut—HEI Hotels & Resorts announced that it has been selected to manage the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood....
The Ritz-Carlton, Perth
Finance & Development

TGE Enters Agreement to Acquire 100th Ritz Carlton Hotel Globally

LODGING Staff -
PARIS, NEW YORK, and SINGAPORE—AMTD Group Inc., MTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital Inc., and The Generation Essentials Group (TGE), a subsidiary of AMTD Digital...
Food and Beverage

Wyndham’s Partnership With Grubhub Brings Added Value to Both Guests and Franchisees

George Seli -
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts launched a new partnership with Grubhub on July 17, enabling guests and hotel team members to have F&B and convenience...
market report stock
Industry News

Skift and Mews Report Highlights Shift From Room-Based Performance to Guest-Centric Measures

LODGING Staff -
NEW YORK—A new joint report by Skift and Mews, titled "Why Hotels and Their Investors Are Leaving Millions on the Table," challenges the assumption...
Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego
Design

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego Completes Seaport Tower and Debuts Renovated Meeting Spaces

LODGING Staff -
SAN DIEGO, California—Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego marked the completion of its 33-story Seaport Tower, the first of two towers undergoing a complete redesign...
Brands

Marriott Announces Termination of Licensing Agreement With Sonder

LODGING Staff -
BETHESDA, Maryland—Marriott International, Inc. announced that its licensing agreement with Sonder Holdings Inc. is no longer in effect due to Sonder’s default. As a...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Mayfair House Hotel & Garden
Industry News

HEI Hotels & Resorts Adds Mayfair House Hotel & Garden to...

LODGING Staff -
The Ritz-Carlton, Perth
Finance & Development

TGE Enters Agreement to Acquire 100th Ritz Carlton Hotel Globally

LODGING Staff -