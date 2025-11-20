Azul Hospitality Group Announces Debut of EMRE at The Ava Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton

SAN DIEGO, California—Azul Hospitality Group announced the completion of The Ava Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, in Paso Robles, California, marked by the debut of EMRE, the property’s signature restaurant helmed by chef Julien Asseo. The hotel opened in August, and EMRE is now welcoming patrons. The 151-room property, a joint venture between Paso Robles Hotel Partners and Peachtree Group, is located in the city’s downtown.

“The Ava Hotel exemplifies Azul’s focus on partnering with diverse ownership groups to operate high-quality, experience-driven assets in dynamic markets,” said Mark Crisci, president, Azul Hospitality Group. “Paso Robles continues to emerge as one of California’s most compelling wine and culinary destinations, and The Ava Hotel is poised to become its cornerstone for elevated travel and hospitality experiences. With all elements now open, the property enters 2026 with strong momentum and a full suite of amenities driving performance.”

The Ava Hotel offers three food and beverage concepts: EMRE, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant; Pine Street Bistro, an all-day café and community gathering space; and Esperanza on The Rooftop, the city’s largest rooftop bar and pool venue. The property also includes over 6,500 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space.