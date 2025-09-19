Azul Hospitality Group Adds Two Properties to Its Portfolio

SAN DIEGO, California—Azul Hospitality Group announced that it has assumed management of two properties in downtown Seattle: the Hotel Theodore and the Mayflower Park Hotel. The hotels are owned in partnership by Provenance Hotels and NBP Capital.

Hotel Theodore

The 153-room Hotel Theodore is set to join the Tapestry Collection by Hilton this fall. The property is known for its locally inspired programming and design. From an in-lobby Made Coffee café and nightly aperitivo to an original art collection and the Rider restaurant, Hotel Theodore offers a Pacific Northwest experience.

Mayflower Park Hotel

The Mayflower Park Hotel, established in 1927, is a member of Historic Hotels of America. With 160 guestrooms offering classic Queen Anne furnishings, the hotel also includes the Oliver’s Lounge. The Andaluca restaurant is transitioning to Reserve at Andaluca, a new private event space with a Jazz Supper Club and a calendar of special, hotel-driven events. The property also offers proximity to Pike Place Market and the Seattle Monorail.

“These are the type of high-potential assets where Azul creates meaningful value for ownership,” said Mark Crisci, president of Azul Hospitality. “Both properties benefit from exceptional locations, strong brand equity, and loyal customer bases. Our focus will be on optimizing operational performance, enhancing topline revenue, and preserving the distinct identities that make these hotels stand out in the Seattle market while elevating the guest experience to drive satisfaction, loyalty, and profitability.”

“We sought a management partner with a proven track record of balancing operational discipline with respect for the individuality of legacy assets. Azul’s collaborative style, strong leadership, and ability to drive performance while preserving what makes each hotel unique made them the right choice for these properties,” said Lauren Noecker, chief executive officer and co-founder, NBP Capital. “At NBP, we take a long-term approach to real estate investing—developing thoughtful assets in compelling locations with the goal of long-term appreciation. By investing where we live and work, we align our values with performance, making this partnership a natural fit for NBP’s long-term vision.”