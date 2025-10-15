Azul Hospitality Announces Opening of Residence Inn Reno South

SAN DIEGO, California—Azul Hospitality announced the opening of the Residence Inn by Marriott Reno South in Reno, Nevada. The property is owned by the Pegram and Carano families.

The 128-room property provides guestrooms equipped with kitchenettes offering full-size appliances, workspaces, and complimentary Wi-Fi. It also includes a fitness center with Peloton and Life Fitness equipment, 24-hour guest laundry, a complimentary daily breakfast buffet, a market with grab-and-go offerings, an outdoor pool and whirlpool, a 528-square-foot meeting room, and additional flexible outdoor gathering spaces.

“The Residence Inn Reno South represents a strong addition to Azul’s growing portfolio in the Western United States,” said Alvaro Fraile, CEO, Azul Hospitality. “This project highlights our ability to partner with experienced ownership groups to bring high-performing select-service and extended-stay assets to markets with strong and sustained demand drivers. We are proud to collaborate with the Pegram and Carano families on this exceptional addition to the Reno market.”

Located adjacent to the Tamarack Casino and near Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, and Reno-Tahoe International Airport, the Residence Inn Reno South is only a 10-minute drive to Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Atlantis Casino, Peppermill, and Grand Sierra Resort Casino.