By LODGING Staff
Hilton Garden Inn Colorado Springs
Photo Credit: Hilton Garden Inn Colorado Springs

San Diego, California—Azul Hospitality announced the addition of the Hilton Garden Inn Colorado Springs Downtown to its portfolio. Located in downtown Colorado Springs, the 168-room Hilton Garden Inn offers amenities including an indoor pool, fitness center, and almost 5,000 square feet of meeting space, split into four meeting rooms, all within walking distance of the city’s top restaurants, museums, and entertainment venues.

A new rooftop bar—developed and branded by Azul—is slated to open this fall, introducing a social venue with panoramic views of Pikes Peak and the surrounding Front Range. The concept is designed to drive food & beverage revenue and attract both hotel guests and local traffic through a cocktail-forward menu and a view-driven atmosphere.

The hotel also recently completed a new ground-level ballroom with a street-facing entrance, designed to support a range of group and event demand. Outfitted with modern finishes and flexible configuration options, the space is suited for corporate meetings, association conferences, social events, and local market activations. In addition, plans are underway for a wellness-focused spa concept in the leased retail space on the ground floor.

“We’re pleased to welcome Hilton Garden Inn Colorado Springs Downtown into the Azul portfolio,” said Alvaro Fraile, chief executive officer, Azul Hospitality. “This is the kind of asset where our team can drive significant value for ownership. We are focused on activating thoughtful programming in the hotel’s visually stunning spaces to increase ancillary revenue and strengthen long-term asset performance.”

LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

