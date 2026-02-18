AWH Partners Announces Acquisition of Hotel Trio Healdsburg

NEW YORK—AWH Partners announced the acquisition of the Hotel Trio Healdsburg, a 122-key, all-suite hotel in Sonoma wine country. Since opening in 2018, the soft-branded Residence Inn has been the only Marriott-branded property in northern Sonoma and the second largest hotel in Healdsburg. This marks the firm’s first acquisition for its Strategic Income Fund, launched in late 2025.

“This announcement further demonstrates our ability to pinpoint attractive opportunities through our data-driven AI-supported research platform. Having aggregated more than fifteen years of investment and market data, we weigh layer data-driven findings with our own deep understanding of markets and long-term economic indicators to identify the right locations and the best properties,” explained Russ Flicker, AWH Partners co-founder and partner. “Hotel Trio met our criteria as a recent-vintage, high-quality asset ideally located in one of the country’s most affluent leisure destinations with a long runway for growth given the backdrop of recovery and expansion in the greater Bay Area.”

“We see a strong base case and compelling upside cases for our Hotel Trio investment, as the greater Bay Area realizes strong growth driven by AI and tech investment writ large. Because of its high barrier of entry, there’s a scarcity of rooms in the Sonoma region, and Hotel Trio provides a high-quality differentiated product at a price point that is attractive for a broad cross-section of visitors to Sonoma. The all-suite upscale nature of this hotel, combined with Marriott branding, makes it an extremely competitive asset,” said Chad Cooley, AWH Partners co-founder and partner.

This deal marks the second major acquisition by AWH Partners since June 2022. Upon closing, the property will be operated by AWH Partners’ wholly owned subsidiary Spire Hospitality.

“As decreasing financing costs and widening cap rates continue to align, we anticipate more attractive opportunities in the future that will offer strong risk-adjusted returns, said Jon Rosenfeld, AWH Partners co-founder and partner. “We also see a clear path to normalization given the city’s tourism levels, expected continued growth of the Bay Area, and the enhancements of Spire Hospitality as operators.”