Away Inn in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Sells for $4.4 Million

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Coldwell Banker Commercial recently announced that it represented the seller of Away Inn, located at 4653 North Ocean Drive in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida. The property sold for $4.4 million. William Miller of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT was the listing broker on the property and represented Ocean Equities Ltd in the transaction. A South Florida private investor acquired the property.

The Away Inn is a boutique hotel originally built in 1955 and located in a popular South Florida tourism area. The family-friendly property consists of 16,800 square feet and offers 32 guestrooms, including one-bedroom apartments and efficiency suites. The Away Inn has a pool and 22 dedicated parking spaces on a 0.62-acre lot. The property is subject to a long-term ground lease.

