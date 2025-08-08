Industry NewsAvion Hospitality Assumes Management of Dual-Branded Hyatt Hotels in Houston
Industry NewsManagement

Avion Hospitality Assumes Management of Dual-Branded Hyatt Hotels in Houston

By LODGING Staff
Hyatt House Houston Medical District
Photo Credit: Hyatt House Houston Medical District

PLANO, Texas—Avion Hospitality announced that the company has assumed management of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Houston Medical District hotels on behalf of TMC Hotel, LTD. Located near the Texas Medical Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and NRG Park, the dual-branded hotel offers 298 guestrooms and nearly 5,700 square feet of meeting space.

“The addition of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Houston Medical District hotels meaningfully expands our Houston footprint to eight properties,” said Robert Burg, chief executive officer and president, Avion Hospitality. “This addition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and brings our total national portfolio to 31 hotels in 13 states, emphasizing our dedication to operational excellence and meaningful partnerships.”

“Avion’s reputation for operational discipline and oversight, guest service, and team member development made this an easy decision,” said Robby Frank, asset manager, TMC Hotel, LTD. “We have full confidence in their ability to deliver meaningful results as they were highly recommended as a preferred Hyatt operator.”

Previous article
IHG Hotels & Resorts Reports Half-Year 2025 Results
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Finance

IHG Hotels & Resorts Reports Half-Year 2025 Results

LODGING Staff -
IHG Hotels & Resorts reported its half-year 2025 results. Highlights include: Global RevPAR up 1.8 percent, and rooms revenue growth was positive across all stay occasions:...
Finance

CoStar, Tourism Economics Further Downgrade U.S. Hotel Growth Forecast

LODGING Staff -
ARLINGTON, Virginia—CoStar and Tourism Economics further downgraded growth projections in a revised 2025-26 U.S. hotel forecast just released at the 17th Annual Hotel Data...
Red Roof Inn Washington, D.C.
Development

Red Roof Inn Washington, D.C. Opens

LODGING Staff -
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Red Roof announced the opening of the Red Roof Inn Washington, D.C. Owner Gopal, Inc. completed a number of renovations to the property, which...
DoubleTree by Hilton Dayton/Fairborn
Development

DoubleTree by Hilton Dayton/Fairborn Opens After Renovation

LODGING Staff -
DAYTON, Ohio—Following an extensive multimillion-dollar renovation, the former Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn opened as DoubleTree by Hilton Dayton/Fairborn. The full-service property has undergone a complete transformation...
TownePlace Suites by Marriott Milpitas Silicon Valley
Design

TownePlace Suites Milpitas Silicon Valley Completes Renovation

LODGING Staff -
MILPITAS, California—TownePlace Suites by Marriott Milpitas Silicon Valley announced that the property is welcoming guests with a new look following the completion of an...
Finance

CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mostly Positive Comparisons

LODGING Staff -
ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mostly positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through August 2. U.S. Hotel PerformanceJuly 27-August 2, 2025Percentage change from...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Finance

IHG Hotels & Resorts Reports Half-Year 2025 Results

LODGING Staff -
Finance

CoStar, Tourism Economics Further Downgrade U.S. Hotel Growth Forecast

LODGING Staff -