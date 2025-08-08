PLANO, Texas—Avion Hospitality announced that the company has assumed management of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Houston Medical District hotels on behalf of TMC Hotel, LTD. Located near the Texas Medical Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and NRG Park, the dual-branded hotel offers 298 guestrooms and nearly 5,700 square feet of meeting space.

“The addition of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Houston Medical District hotels meaningfully expands our Houston footprint to eight properties,” said Robert Burg, chief executive officer and president, Avion Hospitality. “This addition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and brings our total national portfolio to 31 hotels in 13 states, emphasizing our dedication to operational excellence and meaningful partnerships.”

“Avion’s reputation for operational discipline and oversight, guest service, and team member development made this an easy decision,” said Robby Frank, asset manager, TMC Hotel, LTD. “We have full confidence in their ability to deliver meaningful results as they were highly recommended as a preferred Hyatt operator.”